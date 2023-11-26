Andersonville's shopping district turns out for Small Business Saturday

Shoppers may have spent Friday looking for the hottest Black Friday deals, but Chicago holiday shoppers clearly weren’t ready by Saturday as they were out in full force for the 13th annual Small Business Saturday.

People crowded the narrow sidewalks on North Clark Street in Andersonville, one of the strongest neighborhoods for small business shopping in Chicago. Space was even more limited inside the many small shops and boutiques – many of which were experiencing their first holiday season due to the influx of recently opened stores in the neighborhood.

“I knew this would be a great place for a small business because I was a consumer here before I was a business owner,” said Emma Lewis, who opened the store three months ago, an art-deco concept store specializing in antique prints. Rare form was opened.

Around noon, Lewis said Small Business Saturday has been “crazy” so far and there’s been a steady stream of shoppers flocking around the store.

Amidst Black Friday, a big day for brick-and-mortar stores, and Cyber ​​Monday, American Express aims to address the economic effects of the national recession on independent consumer stores and encourage people to shop at small businesses. Small Business Saturday was established. According to the US Chamber of Commerce, there are 33.2 million small businesses in the country, making up 99% of businesses nationwide.

Small business owners are expecting a big consumer spending season, with an estimated 182 million people expected to shop in stores and online over the long weekend from Thanksgiving to Cyber ​​Monday. The total number of expected shoppers will be the highest since the National Retail Federation began tracking data in 2017.

Customers search for music at Rattleback Records in Andersonville on Saturday, November 25, 2023. (Trent Sprague/Chicago Tribune)

At Paper & Pencil, a stationery store near Clark and West Berwyn avenues, about a dozen shoppers filled the 400-square-foot store, while other shoppers waited outside until more space opened.

“I think this is one of the best days we’ve had since we opened,” said Tyler McCall, who co-owns the store with his husband, Eric Campbell.

McCall and Campbell opened the store in May, preferring a prime location in the neighborhood rather than a larger space. The co-owners said weekend sales have been high throughout November, consistent with the trend of the long holiday shopping season across the country, and new customers continue to arrive.

Paper & Pencil offered no special sales for the weekend, McCall said, partly because its owners believed they couldn’t compete with the prices of big stores like Target or Amazon. But as the only stationery store on the Far North Side, McCall said people often come prepared to spend a little more to shop locally and in person.

“You want to try a pen or a pencil, you want to touch the paper before you buy it. So they can do it all in the shop,” McCall said. “Someone bought one of the brands we carry and she said ‘I’m so glad I found it here, and I don’t have to go to Amazon.’”

Elizabeth Martinez, 20, emerged from the stationery store with a small brown bag containing a holiday gift for her mother, who she said loved to shop on Clark Street. Martinez said the stores were very busy and crowded.

“But it’s nice that it’s so busy,” she said.

The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce brought back its Shop Local Passport campaign, allowing customers to receive gifts when they shop at Andersonville small businesses from November 25 to December 31, to encourage even more local shopping. The Chamber also gave away tote bags filled with free goodies from local businesses to the first 25 people at Understudy Books and Coffee on Saturday morning to start the day.

The tote bag gift brought a busy but happy morning for Understudy co-owner Danny Fender, who was celebrating the café and bookstore’s 9th anniversary with Small Business Saturday.

In other ways, Fender said it wasn’t much different from a typical Saturday for the local shopping scene. The store was buzzing as some customers browsed books while others settled in with a cup of coffee. Amidst the chaos there was an intense chess match that captivated the audience.

“Our Saturdays are traditionally busy and we had a huge crowd this morning, which was wild, but other than that it feels like a pretty normal Saturday here and it’s great to have so many people visiting small businesses in Andersonville. Continue to support,” said Fender.

At Rare Form, regular customers make up a good portion of sales, and those who visit for the first time often comment that they plan to come back.

“I have a lot of people say ‘I’m going to do all my holiday shopping here’ which is great to hear as a small business,” Lewis said.

