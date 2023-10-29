'And they still wanted to work with him': Kanye West faces new allegations of making shocking requests and creating toxic environment for Adidas executives

Kanye West is once again in the news for anti-Semitic statements, including allegedly asking a Jewish Adidas manager to kiss a picture of Hitler every day.

The New York Times reports that Yeh – who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder – began his first encounter with Adidas with anti-Semitism in 2013 when he reportedly drew a swastika on the shoe to show that How hurt he was by the teams’ designs.

The expose also claimed that the “Donda” artist often subjected the Adidas team to his tears and anger and once forced Adidas executives to look at pornography to find creativity.

Kanye West attends the Baleniaga Spring 2023 Fashion Show at the New York Stock Exchange on May 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

According to the New York Times report, “He later advised a Jewish Adidas manager to kiss a picture of Hitler every day.” “And he told a member of the company’s executive board that he had paid a seven-figure settlement to one of his own senior employees, who accused him of repeatedly praising the architect of the genocide.”

West also reportedly told Adidas executives that he admired Hitler’s propaganda skills. Adidas executives reportedly tolerated Ye’s constant anger and tried to appease him due to their lucrative partnership.

His Adidas shoes, Yeezys, grossed over $1 billion annually. In 2015, West was also accused of harassing Adidas employees with “angry, sexually suggestive comments” while preparing for the first Yeezy collection at New York Fashion Week.

The 46-year-old reportedly “threw shoes across the room” during a 2019 meeting with Adidas executives and claimed several times during the Adidas partnership that “this is slavery”.

The company ultimately ended business ties last October, after West posted on Twitter that he was “going to sentence Jewish people to death” (the platform is now known as X). Why the company ended the Adidas Yeezy partnership.

“She needs to be put in a mental health facility with 5150 today,” one fan commented. Another added, “And they still wanted to work with him.”

According to Forbes, West’s net worth dropped to $400 million after the end of the Adidas partnership. Adidas announced in March that they would be selling their remaining supply of Yeezy sneakers. The company recorded $437 million worth of Yeezy sales last quarter.

