Ancient Wisdom Part 19: Weight loss to boosting heart health; benefits of honey | Health

Note to readers: Ancient Wisdom is a series of guides that shines a light on age-old wisdom that has helped people for generations with time-honoured wellness solutions to everyday fitness problems, persistent health issues and stress management, among others. Through this series, we try to provide contemporary solutions to your health worries with traditional insights.

Honey was frequently used in Egyptian culture not only as a medicinal remedy but also for embalming the dead.

A natural sweet wonder and an amazing medicine for cough, colds, and different kinds of infections, honey has continued to fascinate us since time immemorial. With its wonderful antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, honey has been trusted as an energy drink, for regulating blood sugar and hypertension, treating wounds and burns since centuries. Cut to 21st century, honey continues to be popular with it being a natural alternative to sugar, low in calories and nutrients that are missing from refined sugar. Your grandmother’s advice to apply honey in case of any wounds, cuts or burns, is approved by studies that prove it has amazing healing properties.

In Ayurveda, honey is an important component in cough and cold remedies and is consumed along with spices and herbs like ginger and black pepper. In ancient times too, honey was frequently used across many countries from Greece, Russia to Egypt. In Greece, a beverage made with honey and unfermented grape juice was used as a remedy for gout while in Russia, it was used to treat wounds during World War I. In this edition of Ancient Wisdom, let’s find out the right way to consume honey, its benefits, and some interesting facts that are sure to surprise you.

What is honey and how is it made?

“Honey is a remarkable natural sweet substance produced by Apies mellifera bees through the transformation of plant nectar, secretions from living plant parts, or excretions from plant-sucking insects. Bees collect, combine, deposit, dehydrate, and store these substances in honeycombs for ripening and maturation. A primary component of honey is glucose, and when it crystallizes, it solidifies into granulated honey. Honey is primarily composed of a mixture of sugars, primarily glucose and fructose, along with water (usually around 17-20 percent) and trace amounts of other elements, including minerals, vitamins, proteins, and amino acids,” says Sethulekshmi, Dietitian, Dept of clinical nutrition, Amrita Hospital Kochi.

Nutritional profile per 1 tbsp of honey:

Calories: 64 kcal

Fat: 0g

Sodium: 0mg

Total Carbohydrates: 17g

Sugar: 16g

Protein: 0g

In ancient Greek, a beverage called oenomel made with honey and unfermented grape juice is used as a remedy for gout and certain nervous system disorders.

How honey was used in ancient times

Honey has held a significant place in traditional medicine for centuries, particularly in addressing liver, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal issues. Ancient civilizations like the Egyptians, Assyrians, Chinese, Greeks, and Romans used honey to treat wounds and intestinal ailments. A notable discovery is honey’s antibacterial activity against various organisms, including salmonella, shigella, Escherichia Coli, and Helicobacter Pylori. Honey also exhibits anti-inflammatory properties and can stimulate immune responses in wounds.

In Islamic medicinal system, honey is considered a healthy drink.

The Russians used honey in World War I to prevent wound infection and to accelerate wound healing.

Germans combined cod liver oil and honey to treat ulcers, burns, fistulas and boils.

Benefits of honey

Honey’s medicinal properties combined with a great taste has made this natural sweetener quite popular. People with type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cholesterol issues can have it in moderation. The antioxidants in honey can prevent metabolic disorders like diabetes and also regular heartbeat, boosting heart health. A natural cough suppressant, honey can be safely given to children.

“Honey has been used for generations as a sweetener as well as for its many possible health advantages. It can provide relief from cough and sore throat. It is a popular natural cure for curing coughs and sore throats. It coats the throat, easing discomfort and lowering irritability. Honey can also provide relief from allergic symptoms and can even tackle seasonal allergy. Low levels regional pollen in honey may function as an immunotherapeutic agent. Honey has a number of antioxidant properties, including flavonoids and phenolic substances, which can help shield your cells from damage brought on by free radicals. Chronic illness risk could be decreased as a result. Honey can be applied topically to improve skin health. Due to its moisturising qualities, it helps treat mild skin irritations, dry skin, and acne. Honey can be used carefully as a component of a healthy diet to aid in weight management. When compared to sugar, it can satiate your sweet desire while also offering some health advantages,” says Dr Neeti Sharma, Sr. Consultant – Nutrition & Dietitics at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.

Dietitian Sethulekshmi shares all the benefits of honey:

1. Prevents type 2 diabetes, heart disease

Honey contains important bioactive plant compounds and antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic acids. These antioxidants help neutralize reactive oxygen species, reducing the risk of conditions like premature aging, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

2. Blood sugar management

Antioxidants in honey can help protect against metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes. Honey increases adiponectin levels, a hormone that reduces inflammation and improves blood sugar regulation.

3. Improves heart health

Honey may help lower blood pressure, improve blood fat levels, regulate heartbeat, and prevent cell damage. Propolis, a resin produced by bees, may also improve cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

4. Promotes burn and wound healing

Applied topically, honey is effective in treating burns, wounds, and skin conditions. It is particularly useful for diabetes-related foot ulcers.

5. Cough suppressant

For children over 1 year of age, honey serves as a natural and safe cough suppressant.

Ways to incorporate honey into your diet

“Use honey as a binder and sweetener when making your own granola bars or energy bars. Add nuts, dried fruit, and oats for additional nutrition. By combining honey, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and a tiny bit of mustard, you can make your own salad dressing. This may be a delectable and healthier option to dressings from the shop. To your cereal or muesli in the morning, pour some honey on top. In baking recipes for cookies, muffins, and cakes, honey should be used instead of sugar. Remember that honey has a sweeter taste than sugar, so you might want to modify the amount,” says Dr Neeti.

“Humans have been eating honey for numerous years, and there were many different ways that it was used in the past,” says Dr Neeti Sharma.

Drinks: Mead, one of the earliest known alcoholic beverages derived from fermented honey and water, was frequently sweetened with honey. It was popular across many ancient cultures.

Honey has been used as medicine for many years. Its antimicrobial and therapeutic qualities led to its topical application to wounds, burns, and sores. It was also used as a treatment for a variety of illnesses, such as sore throats and coughs.

Honey is frequently used for cosmetics and skincare, in addition to its culinary and medicinal uses. It was used as a facial mask, bath additive, and cosmetic ingredient.

Desserts: A range of desserts, including honey candies, honeyed almonds, and pastries, use honey as their main ingredient. It was frequently blended with additional ingredients including nuts, fruits, and spices.

Dietitian Sethulekshmi shares ways to consume honey from adding it into a lemonade, milk, or drizzling it over your salad to get a daily boost of antioxidants and wonderful nutrients.

Honey with lemonade: Combine honey with warm water for a refreshing, belly-cleansing drink that can aid in weight loss and relaxation.

Honey with milk: Raw honey can help regulate insulin levels and can be consumed in moderation, even before bedtime.

Honey with salads: Use honey in salad dressings by blending it with mustard, vinegar, salt, and pepper to enhance the flavour of your salads.

Honey-coated fruits and nuts: Drizzle honey over fruits and nuts to boost the flavour and nutritional value of your meals.

Honey with tea: Replace sugar with honey in your tea, as it is a healthier alternative and adds a touch of natural sweetness.

Who should not have honey

“Honey is a healthy addition to your diet but should not be given to infants under 12 months due to the risk of botulism, a rare but serious illness caused by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum,” says Dietitian Sethulekshmi.

“Despite the fact that honey’s glycaemic index is lower than that of sugar, it nevertheless causes blood sugar levels to rise. When using honey, diabetics should exercise caution and keep an eye on their blood sugar levels,” says Dr Neeti.

Dr Neeti shares her thoughts on who should not consume honey.

Allergy sufferers: Some people could be allergic to honey or anything associated to bees. From mild to severe, allergic responses can include symptoms like itching, irritation, swelling, difficulty breathing, or anaphylaxis.

People who have PKU: PKU is a rare hereditary condition that affects how quickly an amino acid called phenylalanine is broken down. People with PKU should exercise caution and speak with a healthcare provider since some honey products may contain phenylalanine.

Babies under one year old shouldn’t be given honey. A bacteria called Clostridium botulinum, whose spores can create a toxin that can lead to baby botulism, an uncommon but dangerous condition, can be found in honey. The digestive system of a young child is not yet ready to process these spores.

Interesting facts about honey

Dietitian Sethulekshmi shares many amazing facts about honey that will leave you fascinated.

Honey is used in beauty treatments for its moisturizing and antiseptic qualities.

Honey can vary in colour from transparent to nearly black, with darker honeys having higher antioxidant levels.

Cactus honey is not produced by bees but is Agave syrup derived directly from the Agave plant.

Honey is slightly acidic.

Ancient Egyptians used honey on linen for birth control.

Cats cannot taste honey because they lack the necessary taste receptors.

Toxic honey was used in ancient warfare.

When sealed in an airtight container, honey is one of the few foods with an eternal shelf life.

