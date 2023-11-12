With airport expansion plans and new attractions, the ancient city of AlUla may soon become Saudi Arabia’s arts and culture hub.

After being closed to travelers for decades, the Kingdom of Saudi Arab Eager to finally welcome tourists.

The effort to attract visitors is part of the country’s Vision 2030 plan, which aims to diversify the economic, cultural and social diversity of the region.

And while e-Visas have been available internationally since 2020, for many, Saudi Arabia is still an unknown holiday destination. like city Ridayah And Jeddah is investing heavily in the tourism sector in an effort to encourage tourists from around the world.

There is another place like this Alula, Millennia old, this oasis city was historically the capital of the Lihyanis and then the Nabataeans of northern Arabia. It spans over 200,000 years of human history and was a major meeting point on the Silk Roads connecting India with Egypt and Arabia.

It is one of the country’s most interesting sites, as it blends extensive history (it is Saudi’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site) and serious modernity (the world’s largest mirrored building sits in the middle of the desert).

We take a look at how the destination is evolving, and why travelers looking for something new should consider a visit.

How is AlUla investing in tourism?

In 2018 AlUla signed a decade-long intergovernmental agreement with France to develop the region. The initiative includes the preservation of transportation infrastructure, hotels and cultural centers as well as existing cultural and natural treasures.

Part of this includes protecting the natural environment. In February 2019, a fund was established to protect the Arabian leopard, a critically endangered species according to the IUCN. There are thought to be less than 50 adult Arabian leopards left in the country due to hunting, so the government is trying to repopulate the landscape with this unique animal.

To accommodate the influx of tourists the Kingdom expects, AlUla’s airport is being extensively expanded. Opening to international flights in 2021, the building is now set to get a second terminal, increasing the airport’s capacity from 400,000 to 6 million annually.

“We have clearly outgrown the current airport,” says Melanie P. de Souza, executive director of destination marketing for AlUla, “and it will have a hotel, spa and retail facilities – all designed to blend in and be sympathetic to the environment.” ” nearby.”

The Royal Commission for AlUla hopes to host 2 million visitors annually by 2035, creating 38,000 new jobs.

What is there to see in AlUla?

As home to one of the world’s most ancient civilizations, AlUla houses some fascinating artefacts.

Hegra Archaeological Site The country was the first UNESCO World Heritage Site, and is celebrating its 15th year of inscription in 2023. Home to the largest preserved site of the Nabataean civilization south of Petra in Jordan, it consists of 111 monumental tombs decorated from a distance. As early as the 1st century BC.

History buffs should also spend time in AlUla Old Town, a maze of more than 900 mud-brick houses that ooze history despite their recent habitation (it lived in until 1983).

The natural creations of the desert are equally fascinating. Jabal Alfil – commonly known as Elephant Rock – is one of the most popular sites, its unique structure mimics an elephant and provides stunning sunset photography opportunities.

AlUla is keen to establish itself as a leading destination when it comes to arts and culture. At Madrasat Adira, AlUla’s art and design centre, both locals and visitors can learn about heritage design principles. Meanwhile the AlUla Artist Residency invites global visitors to explore the region’s landscape and heritage, and an annual arts festival showcases a variety of artistic formats from across the country.

But perhaps AlUla’s most famous property at the moment is the Maraea, the world’s largest mirrored building. The 10,000 meter square mirrored construction can seat 50,000 people and reflects the beauty of the surrounding Asher Valley. At the top is chef Jason Atherton’s Maraya Social, a restaurant offering European-inspired shared cuisine with a panoramic desert backdrop.

What’s coming to AlUla?

2024 and beyond will see a dramatic expansion of AlUla’s offerings.

Perhaps their biggest focus is Wadi Alfan, which will open next year. Meaning ‘Valley of the Arts’, this 65 km square outdoor exhibition site will see installations located in the valley connecting the two historical capitals of the region, Quraysh and Hegra. The first five international artists to show work here will be James Turrell, Manal Dowayan, Agnes Danes, Michael Heizer and Ahmed Mater.

Additionally, two major new museums are under construction: the Museum of Contemporary Art and the Incense Road Museum. Paris-based architect Lina Ghotmeh will design the former, which will include three collections focused on three oceans, continents and land-based artworks.

De Souza confirmed that Asif Khan of London will design the Incense Road Museum. He hopes it will “tell a deeper, richer story about the role AlUla played on trade routes, where incense was one of the key commodities.”

These are just two of the 16 cultural properties, museums and galleries in the pipeline in AlUla. All developments are planned and sympathetically inspired by their surroundings. In fact, making the most of the attractive, rocky landscapes is a priority.

E-bike trails, abseiling, ziplining, hiking and even a giant swing hanging 85 meters above the ground are open to the adventurous. Some of these activities can be done with local guides, helping to give a deeper understanding of the natural wonders of the area.

