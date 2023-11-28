When Russia invaded Crimea in 2014, the artifacts were loaned to a Dutch museum, leading to a tug-of-war ownership dispute in which Ukraine fought to keep them.

Advertisement

Stored for years in an Amsterdam museum, many of Crimea’s historical treasures have finally been returned to Ukraine after a nearly decade-long legal tug-of-war with Russian-occupied Crimea.

Artifacts include a solid gold Scythian helmet from the 4th century BC, a spiral torc from the 2nd century AD, and a golden neck ornament from the 2nd century AD that weighs more than a kilogram.

Originally on loan to the Allard Pearson Museum of Antiquities for an exhibition entitled “Crimea – Gold and Mysteries of the Black Sea” in 2014, Russia’s invasion of Crimea led to a lengthy ownership dispute, in which Ukraine wrested the artefacts away from its aggressor. Fought to keep. ,

Both the Ukrainian government in Kiev and the four Crimean museums that had loaned the bronze swords, golden helmets, precious gems and other artefacts to the Dutch museum demanded the items be returned.

“This was a special case in which cultural heritage became the victim of geopolitical developments,” Else van der Plas, director of the Allard Pearson Historical Museum, said in a statement.

In June, the Dutch Supreme Court ruled that the museum must return the treasures to Ukraine, not the four museums from which they originally came, upholding a lower court’s ruling that the artifacts are part of Ukraine’s cultural heritage. Were.

The judges cited the lack of national recognition for the Russia-annexed Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The Supreme Court ruled, “Although the museum pieces come from Crimea and can therefore also be considered Crimean heritage, they are part of the cultural heritage of Ukraine.”

“We are pleased that clarity has emerged and he has now been returned,” Van der Plas said.

On 27 November, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Russia’s view that the troops should be returned to Crimea.

“It belongs to Crimea and it should stay there,” Peskov told reporters.

Source