Analyzing 93 billion hours of Netflix: what we learned

Netflix recently released nearly 100 billion hours of viewing data. getty

We watched 92 billion hours of TV on Netflix in the first half of 2023, or almost 11,000 years, and more than 30% of Netflix’s most popular content has been released either this year or last year. The top show in terms of hours watched was from Netflix night agent 812 million hours watched, and the second most watched, which I’d never even heard of, was Ginny & Georgia Season 2, 665 million hours. And a staggering 18,129 shows on Netflix totaled more than 50,000 hours watched.

We know this because Netflix did something it almost never did before yesterday: sharing exclusive viewing numbers on its most popular shows from the first half of this year. It not only shared those numbers — and a lot of them — but also provided them in an Excel file, essentially inviting people to analyze the data for insights.

Top 10 most viewed:

The Night Agent: Season 1 (812 million hours) Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 (665 million hours) The Glory: Season 1 // Season 1: Season 1 (622 Million Hours) Wednesday: Season 1 (508 million hours) Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (503 million hours) You: Season 4 (441 million hours) La Reina del Sur: Season 3 (430 million hours) Outer Banks: Season 3 (403 million hours) Ginny & Georgia: Season 1 (302 million hours) Fubar: Season 1 (266 million hours)

The most obvious point that is immediately visible: People watch a lot of Netflix. The total number of hours watched for all shows Netflix documents – which only includes shows watched over 50,000 hours – is approximately 93,455,200,000 hours. This is equal to 3,893,966,667 days, 129,798,889 months, or 10,816,574 years.

top 40 netflix shows John Coetsier

Also, most of the viewing hours go to the latest content. In fact, nearly a third of hours spent watching shows released in 2022 and 2023.

Percentage of total viewing hours on Netflix by year of show release John Coetsier

The recency effect applies even more when you narrow the list down to the top 100 shows based on viewing hours. Almost all the shows in the top 100 were released in 2022 or 2023.

Top 100 shows on Netflix by year of release. John Coetsier

The most common language of a show is English, followed by Korean and Japanese. However, Netflix says that 30% of total viewing is in non-English languages. (Note: This analysis is based on the show titles as Netflix shared them, and GPT-4’s analysis of the file to find the languages.)

English: 83.11% Korean: 8.41% Japani: 3.91% Spanish/Portuguese: 3.88% German/French/Italian: 0.48% Arabic: 0.13% Russian/Cyrillic: 0.08%

Most of Netflix’s shows are not available globally, which probably matches strongly (though not completely) with shows that were not created by Netflix. Over 13,000 shows were not available globally, while approximately 4,500 were.

Most common words in Netflix shows? After “season” in different languages ​​and numbers, here are the top 15 words used in Netflix shows:

Love Me life Man World Home Time Last Little Christmas New Story All Black Girl

Although it is hard to infer genre from the data provided by Netflix (title, release date in most cases, and hours watched), inferring genre from titles by word choice tells us that Romance, Drama, and Action Let’s move on to the Netflix titles. Important note: “Other” was by far the largest category, filled mostly with titles that could not be easily categorized.

Top genres of Netflix shows in 2023 John Coetsier

Netflix says the viewing data for these more than 18,000 titles accounts for 99% of total viewing data on Netflix, and 60% of its self-produced shows appear in its weekly top 10 lists. (Of course, Netflix can strongly influence this by choosing which shows to promote to viewers.)

Netflix says it will publish similar data twice a year from now on.