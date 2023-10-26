October 27, 2023
Analysts say SHIB will lose its place to PEPE in the new bull cycle


The crypto market is in constant motion; There is a potential change in SHIB and its position in the emerging sector. One analyst presented a bullish case for PEPE, which could directly impact SHIB’s position in the meme coin market.

At the time of writing, PEPE has significantly outperformed SHIB and other memecoins. PEPE has surged 14% in the last 24 hours alone and is up 90% in the last two weeks, while SHIB has recorded a gain of 18% in the same period.

SHIB price is in an uptrend on the 4-hour chart. Source: SHIBUDT on Tradingview

Should SHIB investors be afraid of PEPE impact?

One analyst believes that after a successful breakout beyond 7730 and 8127, PEPE’s current price action will move beyond the early stages of the current bull cycle; As seen in the chart below, the cryptocurrency has reached an important resistance level. analyst where did it go,

This was a quick move on retesting the $PEPE range. First target reached 10800 but ultimately I am keeping a spot bag of it for the coming cycle. Still on the idea that $PEPE will be the $SHIB of this round.

shib pepe
PEEP levels to see the cryptocurrency trend upward. Source: dancrypto on x

However, the analyst believes that the PEPE rally is barely getting started. The cryptocurrency has reclaimed an important area and may continue to move beyond its all-time high and uncharted territory during the bull cycle.

Altcoins to watch in the upcoming cycle

PEPE is one of the altcoins that analysts are keeping an eye on. Apart from meme coins, the trader expects the NFT and staking sectors to also blossom in the coming months.

Due to the current bullishness in the market, APE of APE and LDO of LidoDAO are rising. LDO alone could achieve the $2 target in the near term and continue its rise into the $3 area.

Other cryptocurrencies to watch if these areas trend upward are ETH, DOGE, BLUR, and ORDI. On APE, the analyst said:

APE so far so good. Quite strong and about to test an important higher time frame resistance zone. Clear that out and I think we can look for the next ~$1.8. It will help if NFTs also boom.

At the time of writing, APE is trading at $1.3, with a 25% gain over the past two weeks.

shib price pepe app ldo
APE’s trajectory suggests further gains. Source: dancrypto on x

Cover image from Unsplash, chart from Tradingview

source: www.newsbtc.com



