Analysts say there will be downward pressure on crude oil prices next year due to increased non-OPEC+ oil production and significant storage space held by the OPEC+ group.

Barring a major geopolitical escalation that results in a massive supply shortfall – which cannot be ignored – oil prices are unlikely to reach $100 per barrel in 2024 as US oil production and export expectations fall. are growing faster than ever, and market sentiment about demand is weak. , especially for the first half of 2024.

With its latest announced cuts for the first quarter of 2024, the OPEC+ alliance is trying to keep tight control on global oil supplies. But the group faces record-breaking US oil production and surging supply from other non-OPEC+ producers including Brazil, Guyana, Canada and Norway. Brazil has been invited to be part of OPEC+ from January 2024, but has already said it will not take part in any production cuts.

OPEC+ is trying to keep oil prices under control (at the expense of its market share), but it may not succeed in driving prices up too much. Analysts say this is especially true if the group fails to extend the cuts beyond March 2024.

“The group’s production cuts help protect oil prices from the floor, but more cuts equate to more excess capacity,” Stacey Morris, head of energy research at Vettafy, told MarketWatch.

“This dynamic arguably puts a cap on oil price increases,” Morris said.

Warren Patterson, head of commodity strategy at ING, wrote in a note earlier this month that “Given the scale of cuts we are seeing, OPEC is sitting on a substantial amount of excess capacity.”

OPEC, including Iran, has about 5.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of spare capacity, according to ING.

“This additional capacity should also provide some relief to the markets; should we see significant price strength, one would expect this capacity to begin to come back into the market,” Patterson said.

At any rate, oil market management from OPEC+ will be key to where prices go next year, he said. RELATED: Santa is getting a boost from low gasoline prices

ING believes Brent crude is trading in the low $80s early next year, while it estimates Brent will average $91 a barrel in the second half of 2024, when the market will return to losses. .

However, non-OPEC+ supply is growing at a faster pace than previously forecast, led by record U.S. crude oil production, which continued to rise despite a flat or falling rig count compared to this time last year.

“The United States is now the global swing producer, not Saudi Arabia and especially not Russia,” Robert Yoger, executive director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities USA, told MarketWatch’s Mayra Saiphong.

The United States is now on track to deliver a supply increase of 1.4 million bpd in 2023, two-thirds of the 2.24 million bpd non-OPEC+ output increase this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report. Week.

At the same time, OPEC+ output is set to decline by 400,000 bpd, reducing its market share to 51% in 2023 – the lowest since the bloc’s creation in 2016, the agency said.

Record-high US oil production is a “big problem” for OPEC+, Sankey Research’s Paul Sankey told CNBC after OPEC+’s latest meeting in late November.

Sankey said the solution for Saudi Arabia could be to eliminate rising non-OPEC+ production by flooding the market with crude and thus causing oil prices to fall to levels below the US profitability threshold.

Max Layton, Citigroup’s global head of commodity research, told Bloomberg TV this week that if OPEC+ eases cuts after March 2024, oil prices could fall 30%-50% once most of the excess capacity comes online. Can.

“If they all work together they can balance this market and keep these prices at $70 to $80,” Layton said.

According to Rapidan Energy Group, if OPEC+ producers continue to work together and do not choose to flood the market with oil to erode their market share from American competition, they will face a tight supply squeeze for the next few years. Control may have to be continued.

“Preventing a decline in oil prices will require continued integrated, vigilant and effective OPEC+ supply management for the next several years, at least,” Rapidan said in a report published this week by Bloomberg.

“While oil demand has not peaked, neither has non-OPEC+ supply,”

Bob McNally, founder of Rapidan and former White House official, Said,

“So OPEC+ has its work cut out for it over the next few years. But at the end of the decade, there will be a surge followed by a downturn in prices. Buckle up.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for OilPrice.com

More top books from OilPrice.com:

Source: oilprice.com