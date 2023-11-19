Analysts say Cybertruck production will drive up prices

Tesla Cybertruck delivery event image. Credit: Tesla

Analysts say production levels will likely determine the Cybertruck’s price.

For the foreseeable future, Cybertruck production will remain disrupted. Tesla clarified this recently, saying that it “will be released in limited quantities at first” (via Edmunds). Another report (Electrek) says only 10 vehicles will be delivered at the upcoming Cybertruck delivery event on November 30.

This means a booming secondary market.

Car and Driver editor-in-chief said, “With demand far exceeding supply at the moment, … I’m guessing that many of the first deliveries will be priced at what Tesla has listed as the base price.” They will reach the secondary market at prices much higher than this.” Tony Quiroga told me in an email.

Quiroga actually echoes statements made by Tesla. Although later removed, a clause in the Cybertruck’s buyer agreement originally stated that Tesla had the right to sue the new owners for $50,000 or the price received for the sale or transfer. [of the Cybertruck]whichever is greater” if the buyer resells the car within a year, as reported by Edmunds.

Quiroga estimates that it will take “a little while” for the price to come down, even though the official base price set by Tesla is relatively low.

Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power, said it’s a function of manufacturing.

“The price will be an indication of the manufacturing progress made by Tesla and the volume it expects to see,” Gemini told me in an email.

“Tesla has a history of very difficult launches. It seems like each of its vehicles is a self-imposed challenge in getting to market,” according to Jomini.

“Unusual falcon doors on Model X; the ‘Alien Dreadnought’ factory to build the Model 3 which required assembly to be taken to tents; And, workers were required to remain at the plant to launch the mainstream Model Y during the early uncertain days of the pandemic.

“To that list we now add the Cybertruck with its unique stainless steel body panels. Some automakers have avoided the use of stainless steel due to the fact that it is very difficult to work with in automotive applications. Any imperfections in the manufacturing or assembly of this metal are clearly evident. Whistle production is likely to be very slow for several months,” Jomini said.

Demand: iPhone Effect

As one of the most anticipated cars in recent years, its demand is at its peak and CEO Elon Musk recently said that there are over one million reservations.

Driving the demand is the fact that a Tesla is not a car, but a technology product. And like any iconic tech product, a new release triggers huge demand. (musk Posted a reminder of the Cybertruck incident on Which was viewed more than 37 million times).

“Tesla enjoys the Apple iPhone effect. A new one emerges and it must happen,” Quiroga said.

The icing on the cake is the innovation of the design.

According to Quiroga, “The appeal of the Cybertruck’s design and exclusivity is generating interest (for some people).”

But he doesn’t expect any major impact on the trucking industry. This is probably limited to Tesla. “I doubt the Cybertruck will speed up [Ford F-150] lightning, [GMC] Sales of the Hummer, or Rivian R1T because they are more traditionally designed vehicles and are likely to be considered by more traditional truck customers.

And it’s not just that it’s a pickup – a vehicle category that wasn’t available as an EV until recently.

“People who want the latest, greatest Tesla … and that happens to be a pickup,” Quiroga said.