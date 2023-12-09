Analysts say Bitcoin is 'targeting $50,000' in the next few days

As the gloomy market sentiment subsided and traders returned, the price of Bitcoin, the most actively traded cryptocurrency, has surged nearly 160% this year, reaching a 20-month high of $44,300 on December 9.

Now that the harshest regulatory penalties have passed, traders are betting that large international fund managers and investment banks will accept crypto.

The cryptocurrency market, infamous for its bullishness and bearishness, is making a comeback after two years of negativity and losses. Earlier this year, Bitcoin’s value had fallen by three quarters from its peak of just over $69,000 in November 2021 to just $16,000.

Bitcoin showed its strength

The price of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was trading sideways to near $43,500 on Friday, after holders lost more than 15% of their weekly gains.

Today, investors are betting on growth companies and riskier assets in hopes that central banks will start lowering interest rates next year, which is why Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are rising.

The launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs and expectations of institutional adoption of crypto along with expectations of interest rate reduction are two factors driving the price of BTC.

It is also in line with predictions made by the UK’s largest bank Standard Chartered, which said the crypto could reach $120,000 by the end of the year.

BTC market cap currently stands at $867 billion. Chart: tradingview.com

James Butterfill, head of research at investment group CoinShares, said, “This will be the first time that Bitcoin has been accurately identified… I think it shows that the rally will be more sustained this time.”

Web3 investor and cryptocurrency expert CredibleCrypto estimates that in the third week of December, the price of BTC will probably continue to rise and reach the $50,000 mark.

Crypto analysts eye $50,000 price target

The analyst claimed that regardless of whether Bitcoin price breaks the low of $42,000 or not, the asset is likely to hit $50,000 earlier this month, pointing to an additional $30 million in spot bids.

CryptoQuant analysts estimate that in the first few months of 2024, the target price of Bitcoin could fall between $50,000 and $53,000.

“Bitcoin could target $50,000 to $53,000 based on network activity valuation perspective,” he said.

BTC price action. Source: CryptoQuant

Experts analyzed the price of Alpha coin in a short time period, predicting a correction due to the lack of buyers in the spot market. He argued that a major change in circumstances is needed before the price of BTC can rise to $50,000 or more.

Image: Freepik

Some consider it to be the beginning of a novel “super cycle”. Last month, US investment bank Bernstein made a forecast that the value of BTC could more than triple to $150,000 by 2025.

After closely examining elements including market capitalization, user activity on the Bitcoin network, and Bitcoin-related transaction volume, the analysts came to the conclusion that this supports their findings.

These key indicators provide insightful information about the general well-being, activity, and strength of the crypto ecosystem, helping to build a holistic picture of the current state of cryptocurrencies within the broader financial system.

Featured image from Shutterstock

Source: bitcoinist.com