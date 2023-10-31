Analysts Predict Mega Bull Run If Bitcoin Breaks $36,000

Crypto and Bitcoin traders should prepare for another sharp rise, especially if the coin breaks above the $35,750 to $36,000 resistance wall this week. according to an x the userAlex Thorn, Head of Firmwide Research, the $250 area among those prices is a key liquidation barrier that is closely watched by derivatives traders.

If bulls dominate and move above the upper boundary of the belt, prices may move higher this week mainly due to demand in the spot market.

Is Bitcoin Ready for Another Rally?

Thorne compared the current setup developing in Bitcoin charts to the events of last week, which saw the coin explode. At spot rates, Bitcoin is stable but trending around 2023 highs, with buyers expecting more profits as market sentiment improves.

While most users are looking at the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) as a trigger for the next step, Thorne is closely following developments in the Bitcoin trading landscape. Is. , in particular, the derivatives market. In the analyst’s assessment, options traders will be the primary driver of the next uptrend.

Why $36,000 is a key price level worth watching

Based on the analyst’s assessment, once Bitcoin breaks the $35,750 to $36,000 area, “options dealers will need to buy $20 million in spot BTC for every 1% increase,” which will push prices higher. The reason dealers buy or sell Bitcoin in the spot market depends on whether they are “short or long gamma”.

The objective, when this occurs, is to remain “delta neutral”. The decision to buy in the spot market comes after “gamma pressure,” which, as Thorne described it, sent prices soaring last week.

Technically, gamma pressure occurs when calls (or buys) to buy options increase, forcing option dealers, most of whom are market makers, to buy the underlying asset, in this case In the U.S., Bitcoin has sought to protect its position and remain “delta neutral.” Looking at the trends and current setup, especially in the daily charts, this could happen.

Looking at other metrics, Thorne saw a difference in supply held by speculators and long-term holders, suggesting that on-chain liquidity may be low. However, the good thing is that the Z-score ratio of market cap to realized value shows that Bitcoin is in a “healthy” state.

As of October 30, Bitcoin is in a bullish breakout formation, with traders bullish. Whether the uptrend continues depends on whether buyers follow it, pushing the coin above recent highs, away from the breakout level around $32,000.

