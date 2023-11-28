Analysts predict Bitcoin to reach $50,000 while Cardano and Everlodge continue to rise

Analyst Crypto Capital Ventures is bullish on the future of Cardano (ADA) and noted how the price has barely reacted to major legal actions from the SEC.

The titan of crypto, a renowned social media trader, also noted that Bitcoin (BTC) could reach an important milestone before its next halving.

On the other hand, Everlodge (ELDG) also has some appeal, as it aims to democratize the $280 trillion real estate market and make it accessible.

According to Crypto Capital Ventures, Cardano could rise to $0.75

Bitcoin will rise to $50,000 according to Titan of Crypto projection

Everlodge promises to launch on Tier-1 CEX

Cardano (ADA) and its future price potential

Analyst Crypto Capital Ventures has posted a video on YouTube detailing how the price of Cardano (ADA) could soon see a surge. The SEC has recently taken major legal action against major crypto exchanges like Binance and Kraken, and Cardano is not affected by this news yet.

The analyst estimates that Cardano’s resilience in the face of this bearish news reflects how bullish it currently is. He points to a bullish channel on the weekly charts, with a price target for Cardano at $0.75 if it breaks to the upside.

Will Bitcoin (BTC) reach the $50,000 target?

According to a leading crypto analyst, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) could also see a big rise and reach the pre-halving price target of $50,000. According to Titan of Crypto, a notable trader On social media, the crypto will soon have to cross the $39,000 mark before reaching this point.

Over the past week, BTC rose from $35,841.31 to a high of $37,642.77 and is now in the green zone. Bitcoin’s market cap stood at $730,131,540,891, and on-chart details indicate that the prediction may soon become reality.

Everlodge (ELDG) will simplify real estate ownership

Apart from Cardano and Bitcoin, another crypto that is getting attention is Everlodge. This upcoming project promises to democratize the real estate market and make it accessible by allowing investments from as low as $100, removing a high initial barrier to entry.

With traditional methods, acquiring a property would cost millions of dollars in upfront capital. However, Everlodge will mint $8,000,000 of the asset as an NFT and then fractionally split it. In doing so, it will split it into a total of 80,000 pieces, each worth $100. As a result, anyone can access the market, regardless of their current financial situation.

All asset NFTs retain the benefits of owning an asset, as they can grow in value parallel to real-world assets and provide passive income streams if they are rental properties. During phase seven of the presale, the ELDG crypto trades at $0.025.

Holding the token gives users access to gifts during holidays and property raffles, and it can be staked.

For more information about Everlodge (ELDG), please visit their website.

