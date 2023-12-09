Analysts peg XRP as top coin for 2024-2025 bull run

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the leading altcoin, XRP, has performed positively with a rise of 6.92% in the past day. This price increase adds to the token’s impressive run throughout the week, resulting in an 11.85% increase over the past seven days.

XRP is the token worth buying in 2024, analyst explains why

In a recent video on YouTube, Ben Armstrong has backed XRP to emerge as the leader of a potential crypto bull run over the next two years. Armstrong supports his claim with regard to several factors, including the team behind XRP, the token’s marketing, performance, utility, community, and technology, among others.

When commenting on the marketing, the renowned analyst points out that XRP is one of the most advertised assets for institutional investors. Furthermore, he claimed that the promotion of the token has increased to a great extent following Ripple’s long-running feud with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which ultimately resulted in a partial victory.

On XRP's performance, Ben Armstrong admitted that the altcoin left much to be desired in the last bullish run in 2020-2021. However, he attributes this negative performance to the repression induced by the SEC case against Ripple.

Furthermore, Ben Armstrong also believes that XRP is going to experience greater adoption by traditional institutions in the world. In particular, he refers to the current application of the token in the creation of CBDCs by the central banks of some countries.

Armstrong raises concerns over the tokenomics of XRP

In his bold XRP prediction, Ben Armstrong expressed some concern over the tokenomics of the altcoin as half of the coin’s supply is controlled by Ripple.

Notably, this factor does not change analyst projections for altcoins in 2024-2025. In fact, he believes that the payments company maintaining its control over XRP is beneficial for investors. However, Armstrong estimates that Ripple’s dominance of the XRP market may prove to be a counterproductive policy in the long run.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.687 with a loss of 1.57% in the last hour. Meanwhile, the token’s trading volume has increased by 51.78% over the past day and is currently valued at $2.4 billion.

XRP is trading at $0.685 on the daily chart. Source: XRPUSD chart on tradingview.com

