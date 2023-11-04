Analysts look ahead to Q1 2024, accepting Q4 2023 results

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Analysts have weighed in on Apple’s Q4 2023 financial results, with most believing the quarter performed well, but being cautious about a smaller Q1 2024.

On Thursday, Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri told investors and analysts in a conference call that Apple posted revenue of $89.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. This was a slight year-over-year decline from $90.1 in Q4 2022.

During the results, it was revealed that iPhone revenues increased slightly year-on-year to $43.8 billion, iPad revenues fell to $6.43 billion from $7.17 billion a year earlier, and Mac revenues declined to $7.61 billion from $11.5 billion. Services continued to grow to $22.31 billion, and wearables, home and accessories declined marginally to $9.32 billion.

Apple also expects its Mac sales to grow in Q1, although wearables sales may decline in the quarter.

After Apple released its figures, analysts immediately reacted to the numbers and offered their sharp opinions on the financial condition of the iPhone maker.

Writing for Deepwater Asset Management, Gene Munster and Brian Baker believe that Apple’s outlook for the December quarter was “better than first glance”. Had the quarter been 14 weeks long instead of 13, it is believed that Apple would have seen a 7% year-over-year increase in revenue instead of the projected 1% gain.

As the calendar returns to normal in March, Deepwater expects growth to continue around 5%.

“The flywheel of products and services remains intact,” Thursday’s note said, thanks to the growth of the active device install base, which is believed to mark “a new chapter of how investors view Apple,” the note continued. Investors may view Apple as the “consumer staple company we can’t live without” for the next five years.

“After a 20-year success story, the Apple flywheel is alive and well, in which consumers buy an Apple product, fall in love, buy another product, add a service, upgrade, and repeat. ”

The note said that if the 2% year-over-year growth had been in line with China’s variability, China revenue would have resulted in a modest decline, before estimating that 40% to 45% of Apple’s total revenue would have been made in China. Is. This is expected to fall to 25% to 30% in five years as India plays a bigger role in Apple’s manufacturing diversification.

The note also touches on Cook’s AI comments, proposing that Apple is going to do something straight into generative AI, and possibly getting an “advanced Siri” with responses to text and email. In the long term, Apple is “best positioned of any big tech company to win in personal AI” because of Apple’s focus on privacy and security.

piper sandler

Seen in Thursday’s note AppleInsiderApple’s December quarter results guide is considered “soft” relative to Street expectations.

Both the Mac and iPad had “strong comps” last year, and Apple “struggled to deliver growth on that basis.” The analyst was also “somewhat surprised to hear about wearables not performing well.”

On the positive side, despite supply constraints for the Pro models, the iPhone “appears to be performing well with good favorable conditions from services”.

“Overall, we would characterize the guide as influenced by macro and the timing of its launch last year.”

Piper Sandler rates Apple an “overweight” with a price target of $220.

JP Morgan

In JPM’s Thursday note, Apple this quarter “proved portfolio resilience across hardware products and services alike, such that it managed to achieve growth on a constant currency basis in F4Q23.”

“Despite the resilient performance, the effects of the challenging macro were evident and deeper than anticipated across some segments, and concerns about the sustainability of growth are likely to increase if macro effects persist,” the analysts said. warn.

Hardware came in “below expectations” for the quarter, although services surprised with its growth, offsetting hardware’s weakness.

“Apple continues to drive earnings growth through the levers that investors have greatly appreciated, including gross margin expansion from a higher mix of hardware products as well as a higher mix of services revenues, tight discipline on operating expenses and strong Buybacks are included.”

The December 2024 price target has been raised from $230 to $225 with an “overweight” rating.

Wedbush

In Wedbush’s Thursday evening note, Apple offered “mixed results” with its December 2024 guide that was “soft relative to Street expectations” and “flat Y/Y.”

“Apple sees its year-over-year revenue growth in December rising relative to growth in the December 2022 quarter,” the company offers. “Additionally, forex issues are expected to persist and have a negative Y/Y impact of 100 basis points.”

For the September quarter, the iPhone was “slightly below expectations”, while the iPad was “above consensus estimates” and wearable devices were “underperforming relative to expectations”. Services were “driven by growth in every category”, resulting in figures that were above expectations.

Wedbush rates Apple an “overweight” with a $220 price target.

TD Cowen

The results were “in line with consensus”, TD Cowen said, with record sales in emerging markets such as India. Overall results were “slightly ahead”, though investors have been asked to focus on flat revenue guidance for the December quarter instead.

Lower iPhone unit sales are being offset by “EM demand and higher ASP mix”, with broader services momentum being “positive amid iPad and Mac headwinds”. The promotion of services appears to be “linked to hardware sales and subscription interest”, with a note that Apple’s recent subscription price increases are likely helping revenue levels.

“A refreshed product portfolio and strong EM demand are helping to partially offset macro and FX headwinds, keeping CY23 revenues nearly flat,” the note said. Apple is also considered “a defensive name given flexible FCF and shareholder returns while offering exposure to spatial computing (XR headset) and AI (Apple Silicon) optionality”

TD Cowen gives Apple an “Outperform” rating with a price target of $220.

rosenblatt

Q4 results were “muted” in Rosenblatt’s Friday note. While Apple worked hard to “advance its giant battleship,” it moved only “a little” for analysts. “We believe this slow pace will persist for some time.”

iPhone sales were “flat to better than our estimate”, although the Mac and iPad proved “worse than expected”.

China was “a source of concern in the report”, but Apple’s data “argued that the region is doing OK,” despite a 2.5% year-on-year decline. Apple at the same time went “out of its way” to promote growth in emerging markets such as India and Vietnam.

“We admire Apple’s position as the maker of the world’s most important device, the iPhone,” says Rosenblatt, “but, without disruptive new products, sales seem stuck in a slow place.” The Apple Vision Pro “feels like it was a slow build at first.”

Rosenblatt feels that with a valuation close to the previous high, he has “no need” to rate Apple as “overweight”, so instead he gave it a “neutral” rating and a price target of $189. Is.

