Analysts finalize crypto for massive gains in Q4 2023: PayPay, Polygon and Everlodge

There are still big gains to be made, even though the last quarter of 2023 is almost over. According to analysts, the top cryptocurrencies to buy for huge returns in the last quarter of 2023 are Pepe (PEPE), Polygon (MATIC), and Everlodge (ELDG). Let’s find out why.

Pepe (PEPE): A Top Memecoin

Pepe (PEPE) is a major player not only in the meme scene but also in the overall crypto landscape. It also has significant room for growth compared to other major memecoins like Shiba Inu or Dogecoin. As a result, it is picked by analysts for substantial growth in the last quarter of 2023.

The price of Pepe coin is expected to increase by 1,000% before the end of the year. Meanwhile, according to Coinchapter, it could potentially reach $0.000002172 or 90% more than the current price. These estimated prices of PayPe will be driven by its strong community and appeal in the crypto sector.

In light of the above, it is one of the tokens worth considering for significant gains before the year concludes.

Polygon (MATIC): Imminent development before the end of 2023

Polygon (MATIC) is another token to keep an eye on for big gains. Analysts claim that Polygon is essential to the crypto industry, which is why it is poised for growth. It is a preferred destination for developers seeking layer-2 scaling solutions.

Techopedia, a trusted source of tech and crypto news, predicts that the Polygon price will reach $1.13 in 2023. With one month passing, the price of Polygon Crypto may still reach this level.

Right now, Polygon MATIC is below $1. Its optimistic outlook attests to its growth potential as well as its innovation.

Everlodge (ELDG): Investors’ Favorite

While there are thousands of projects in the initial coin offering (ICO) space, Everlodge stands out for its innovative concept. Not only this, but it also has amazing growth potential. As a result, it has become a favorite of investors.

Everlodge combines the best features of blockchain technology and real estate. Therefore, this will be the first property market that will allow customers to make fractional investments in luxury properties. Not only this; There will be complete anonymity and democratic access to the property market.

The real estate market will become more accessible through the use of NFT technology and fractional investment models. Properties will be the first to be digitized in the market. Additionally, they will be divided into pieces and minted as NFTs, enabling retailer investments. Therefore, the real estate sector will not be limited to the rich only.

With as little as $100, investors can live in condominiums and partially invest in luxury properties. As the value of these assets increases, they will also generate passive income.

If you want to participate in this Everlodge presale, it is currently in phase seven. It costs just $0.025 per token and has explosive growth potential.

