Analysts eye more M&A for UK hospitality sector

The landscape of the British hospitality sector is changing rapidly, as the country’s busiest pubs, restaurants and hotels face their busiest period of the year.

Two well-known hospitality businesses have had takeover bids accepted in the last seven weeks alone and analysts believe this could be the beginning of a period of significant consolidation for the sector.

Wagamama’s parent company, The Restaurant Group (TRG), agreed a £506 million purchase by private equity giant Apollo Global Management in mid-October.

A month later, serial entrepreneur Clive Watson scored another big payday by selling City Pub Group to pub chain Young’s in a £162 million deal.

The deals come against a very challenging backdrop for the UK hospitality sector, which is still struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic due to cost-of-living pressures and labor shortages.

Almost the same number of pubs closed forever during the first half of this year as in all of 2022, according to real estate services provider Altus Group.

Data from accountancy firm Price Bailey shows that restaurants closed at the fastest rate in a decade between January and the end of March.

CGA Nielsen says the size of Britain’s nightclubs is continuing to shrink and 12 per cent of venues will close at the end of June.

The business failure rate has not yet given rise to substantial acquisition activity, but this is largely due to the overall weakness in M&A activity globally, as increased interest rates increase economic uncertainty and borrowing costs. .

However, analysts have seen an uptick in acquisition activity in recent months, including large-scale transactions like the purchase of TRG and Young’s.

Another significant deal is the purchase of a majority stake in Italian restaurant chain Big Mamma by Gail Bakery owner McVean, which was valued at €270 million.

Graeme Smith, managing director of consultancy AlixPartners, says the surge in M&A deals represents a ‘catch-up in the market’ after successive shocks such as the pandemic, the Ukraine war and rising borrowing costs.

‘Those events and that disruption probably caused delays in many transactions,’ he told This Is Money.

He also believes the volume of deals reflects the hospitality industry’s impressive ability to withstand adversity.

Smith said: ‘Consumers have continued to protect their food and drink spending, and businesses have been able to pass on price increases to help offset some of the supply price increases that have occurred with the inflationary environment.

‘We are in a more stable market environment with a resilient consumer. And I think he’s giving [investors] ‘Confidence to do M&A deals.’

Although the volume of mergers and acquisitions involving hospitality companies has not declined dramatically, the average deal size has become much smaller.

Financial data provider PitchBook estimates the value of UK hospitality tie-ups and acquisitions between January and November 2023 to be worth £9.5 billion, compared with £13.7 billion last year, making it one of the ten largest deals since 2018. Even this has not happened this year. ,

Perhaps it’s not surprising that brokers and shareholders are concerned that companies are being sold too cheaply.

On Apollo’s proposed purchase of TRG, Tim Barrett of broker Numis said the offer was ‘relatively low for assets of this quality’, and activist investor TMR Capital said the bid should be at least £100 million higher.

The price tags partly reflect how cheap London-listed shares have become compared to other major cities, especially New York.

On the other hand, Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, says UK stocks are ‘notoriously undervalued’ making them a potentially attractive takeover target.

He adds: ‘With valuations limited in both the hospitality and retailing sectors due to increased pressure on UK consumers, it is not difficult to imagine the possibility of further M&A activity.’

The volume of mergers and acquisitions could increase significantly if, barring another unfortunate global shock, inflation continues its downward trend and central banks cut base rates as forecast.

Monetary easing encourages dealmaking as it reduces the risk of leveraged buyouts and attracts more capital into the private equity industry.

The hospitality sector’s takeover comes as interest rates remain at low levels and the UK economy bounces back with confidence in the period immediately following the easing of Covid-related lockdown restrictions.

Those ‘animal spirits’ are now returning as optimism among businesses has increased, falling energy costs are putting less pressure on margins and sales growth has defied the gloomy macroeconomic outlook.

Graeme Smith believes large hospitality operators will likely continue to dump smaller groups as they have done in recent years.

He points out that pub giant Greene King has acquired barbecue smokehouse brand Hickories and Café Rouge owner Big Table Group bought pan-Asian restaurant chain Banana Tree last year.

Many smaller-sized companies find acquisitions the best way to accelerate expansion, as their new parent company has deeper pools of capital and economies of scale.

For example, when Japanese group Toridol agreed to buy Fulham Shore, it announced a partnership with private equity house Capdasia to fund the future development of the owner of Franca Manca.

“There is continued and sustained investment in smaller companies with a lot of empty space,” says Smith.

‘I think we’ll continue to see businesses that have the ability to take off using different channels, whether it’s with franchise partners, whether it’s overseas, those businesses with multiple channels for growth will be attractive and targeted by investors. Will remain.’

Smaller and independent groups may also look at acquisition by a larger entity as a way to escape the Covid-induced troubles that have largely plagued them.

Research from CGA calculated that the number of hospitality venues fell by almost 15,000 between March 2020 and June 2023, with more than three-quarters being independent operators.

In contrast, the number of managed sites declined by only 3.7 percent over the same period.

Recent figures from the organization revealed that there are now fewer than 100,000 licensed premises in the UK for the first time on record.

Darren Nathan, head of equity research at investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown, expects this number to continue falling.

‘Total supply is still coming out of the market, and the smaller players are really suffering. It’s going to be a case of survival of the fittest.’

But Nathan says that, rather than large acquisitions, businesses can ‘get better value’ by seizing new sites when freeholds come up for sale.

JD Wetherspoon and Mitchells & Butler are following this route, as is Whitbread, which is exploring sites where it could be converted into Premier Inn hotels.

At the same time, bar group Nightcap, co-founded by former Dragons’ Den star Sarah Willingham, is capitalizing on the depressed commercial property market to open new sites on more favorable financial terms.

But Nightcap also occasionally makes acquisitions, most recently acquiring the Dirty Martini cocktail bar chain and Covent Garden brasserie Tuttons in a £4.65 million pre-pack deal.

Such deals show that there is still appetite for buying even in the current economic environment.

Given that inflation has fallen greatly and interest rates are falling, the hospitality sector may see a boom in mergers and acquisitions.

