Analysts expect these retail stocks to outperform this holiday season

As the holiday season begins, people are expanding their shopping lists ahead of Christmas.

With the Federal Reserve keeping benchmark interest rates steady, overall spending levels are expected to remain strong in the coming months as people prepare for major sales days like Black Friday or Boxing Day.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) expects total sales in November and December to grow 3% to 4% year over year, which is in line with the average holiday spending growth rate of 3.6% between 2010 and 2019.

“Overall, household finances are in good shape and will continue to support consumers’ spending ability,” said NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay. “Solid job and wage growth will be contributing factors this holiday season, and consumers will be looking for deals and discounts to stretch their dollars.”

Analysts expect the following retail stocks to post big gains this holiday season.

Amazon

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), the world’s largest e-commerce company, is poised to become one of the biggest gainers this holiday season. As the NRF predicts online and nonstore sales growth of between 7% and 9% in the last two months of the year, Amazon is expected to see its total sales volume and profit levels increase.

Despite the inflation rate, Amazon boasted its biggest Prime Day sale ever in July, with online spending increasing 6.1% year over year to $12.7 billion. The first 24 hours of the Prime Day sale were described as “the largest sales day in company history”.

Analysts expect Amazon’s revenue to rise 5.3% year over year to $157.16 billion in the fourth quarter. The consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimate of $0.62 in the current quarter represents an increase of 1,966% from the same period last year.

Not surprisingly, Amazon stock has a bullish outlook. New York-based investment banking firm Tigress Financial Partners has a Buy rating on Amazon with a price target of $210, indicating a potential upside of more than 46%. British multinational bank Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating on the stock with a price target of $190. This implies a price target of more than 32%.

Shopify

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has been growing significantly over the past few years to emerge as a preferred platform for consumers and rival global industry giants. With gains of over 76% so far this year, Shopify is one of the most promising retail stocks to buy this holiday season.

Shopify is integrating blockchain-based payment protocols to facilitate direct cryptocurrency payments, making it one of the early adopters of Web3 payments. Shopify was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce, which recognized the company’s “ability to execute” and “unique approach to commerce.”

Analysts expect Shopify’s revenue to hit $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter, which would represent growth of 19.8% year over year. The consensus EPS estimate of $0.22 represents a 218% increase from the year-ago quarter. Wells Fargo issued an Overweight rating on Shopify on October 31 with a price target of $65. This indicates a potential gain of more than 6%.

wal-mart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), the world’s largest retailer by revenue, is poised to win big this holiday season. The company, whose products range from groceries to general merchandise, electronics and gifts, expects its fourth-quarter earnings to deliver a solid profit.

With over 4,600 stores across the US, Walmart is one of the most popular retailers.

“It really shows that the value proposition for Walmart is much more than just low prices or value. Today it’s convenience,” Walmart Chief Financial Officer John David Rennie said in an interview with CNBC.

Although inflation rates are worrisome, there is hope that Walmart’s diverse product line will protect it from potentially sluggish sales levels. Rising prices have led wealthier people to opt for Walmart for their basic grocery shopping, as the company has reported sales to households with net incomes of more than $100,000. Walmart has also seen its e-commerce sales grow and is competing with industry giants such as Amazon and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

“If customers want more of something and less of something, we move our inventory,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call. “If the economy is strong, our customers have more money, and that’s great. If things are tough, they come to us for value.”

