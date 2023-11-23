Analysts debate results as Elon Musk faces backlash over anti-Semitic post

After controversy erupted over Elon Musk endorsing anti-Semitic posts, analysts debated how the crisis would play out.

There is an “ongoing career death watch” for Elon Musk, who hasn’t gone far enough and has had no sanctions for 52 years, the crisis management guru said. eric dezenhall In an interview with CNBC on Friday.

His reaction to the controversy, he said, will be based on what he thinks about whether this entire unpleasant incident is a result of X, Tesla, Inc. Or will it pose a threat to SpaceX? He said, if the billionaire thinks it is the way it is, he will keep it going.

Dezenhall said, “Alternatively, if Elon Musk felt personally threatened, he would begin to consider what issues he should apologize for, when to apologize, and when to respond to such developments.” Rules and policies should be established to prevent this.”

“But there’s really no indication that they’re here yet,” he said.

It’s hard to advise people like Musk, who thinks he’s constantly right while everyone else says you’re wrong, said the chairman of Dezenhall Resources. What happens is that people around the person try to dive in front of the bullets to take him out, he said, referring to former CEO Linda Yaccarino, who faced heat for Musk’s misstep.

Following Elon Musk’s comments, many advertisers including Apple, IBM and NBCUniversal And its parent company Comcast has decided to remove advertising from the X platform. This may put further pressure on the revenue of the social media company.

After 164 rabbis and activists urged Apple, Google, Amazon and Disney to stop their advertising, Axios reported on Friday that Apple will halt its advertising on the platform.

In response to Musk’s statement, Lions Gate Entertainment, IBM, and the European Commission have suspended all advertising on the platform.

Elon Musk, for his part, justified his stance. In a post on X, Elon Musk said, “Last week, there were hundreds of fake media stories claiming I was anti-Semitic. nothing could be further from the truth.”

“I wish only the best for humanity and a prosperous and exciting future for everyone,” Musk said.

© 2023 ZengerNews.com. Zenger News does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Produced in collaboration with Benzinga

Source: www.zenger.news