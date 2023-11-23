November 23, 2023
Based on their analysis, provided the coin’s closing price remains above the $0.604 support, XRP has the potential for positive upside towards price targets of $1.05 and $1.88.

Although Dark Defender’s launch has all the bullish elements to give XRP some much-needed price boost, another analyst’s estimate also provides considerable value.

XRP Uptrend and Institutional Investment

In a world where predictions are often uncertain, the reassurance provided by prominent cryptocurrency analyst EGRAG provides a more straightforward perspective, suggesting that the journey to $40 XRP may be less complicated than skeptics think.

XRP price remained above the $0.60 range during the early hours of Tuesday. Alternative cryptocurrencies are currently experiencing a bullish trend, with institutional investors also seeing an increase in the amount of capital being invested into XRP funds.

In recent weeks, there has been a notable trend of significant wallet investors selling their XRP token holdings, while retail traders have concurrently demonstrated an inclination towards acquiring the altcoin. This event has contributed to the growth of a positive outlook for XRP.

The price of XRP is currently $0.6105, which is 1.8% lower than a day ago. Despite the continued recession, interest in the asset is increasing; Transaction volume has increased by 25% in the past day to almost $1.2 billion.

The total crypto market cap is currently $1.39 trillion. Chart: tradingview.com

Implications of the ascending triangle for the future of XRP

One of his most recent updates on XRP, where he drew attention to the asset’s moves on the weekly charts, highlights their continued bullishness. XRP is currently trading inside an ascending triangle which has been there since 2018 Chart of EGRAG.

An ascending triangle is a bullish pattern in technical analysis, formed by a horizontal resistance line and a rising support trend line. It indicates a market where buyers are continuously pushing the price up against a specific resistance level.

Traders anticipate a possible upside breakout at the top of the triangle, indicating a continuation of the current uptrend. This pattern is often seen as a sign of increasing buying pressure.

