Analysts claim XRP price could repeat 2017’s spectacular 61,000% surge

Leading crypto analyst CryptoInsightUK has given his views on whether the price of XRP can repeat the remarkable 61,000% gain it achieved in 2017. Although the analysts seemed uncertain about how things will play out, they did provide information about what will happen in the future. XRP.

XRP price surge of 61,000% will be hard to repeat

In a post on its X (formerly Twitter) platform, CryptoInsightUK highlighted how XRP exploded in 2017. The crypto token is said to have seen a gain of 61,000% in 280 days. When asked if a repeat could happen, he mentioned that it would be difficult as the market cap would be much larger. However, he did not rule it out, as it would be feasible with “real-world utility”.

It appears that crypto analysts are more focused on talking about XRP price potential rather than talking about how much the token could rise. He pointed to the hate that XRP has received and explained that when people feel that way, there is probably “value” in that asset. He also highlighted other factors that make the token different.

CryptoInsightUK noted that “XRP has had another 3 years of consolidation behind most other cryptos.” This puts the token on a higher pedestal as it is bound to enjoy greater expansion from a technical analysis perspective.

The analyst also pointed out how XRP is the only crypto token that has overtaken ETH in market cap on more than one occasion. On one of them, it had about 20% market share of the total crypto market cap.

The crypto analyst immediately declined to comment on whether this meant he was suggesting that the XRP price could recapture these achievements. He said only time would tell as he was not making any point but was merely sharing his views.

XRP’s unique offering and positioning

In its post, CryptoInsightUK also noted that “XRP is in a unique position.” He was referring to how XRP is “the only altcoin that has legal clarity.” This clarity comes from Judge Analisa Torres’ ruling that XRP is not a security in itself. He believes this is another factor that makes XRP different, noting that the regulatory landscape is still evolving.

Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderotti previously expressed similar sentiments when he mentioned how Judge Torres’s decision helped XRP achieve a unique status. He specifically mentioned the fact that XRP was now “specifically classified” as a non-security in the US. Given that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to treat many crypto tokens as securities, the unique situation is all the more significant.

