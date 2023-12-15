December 15, 2023
Analysts believe there is likely to be no major Bitcoin bull market


On December 14, Bitcoin pioneer Nick Carter asked a burning question. He said, almost everyone believes that we are in a bullish period like 2017/18 or 2021/22.

“I’ll be the one to ask why. Do you have any basis for this or did you train a model on 2 data points?” he asked.

The question is valid because global economic conditions are now very different from the highs of the previous cycle.

Mostly positive reactions

First reactions showed that the drop in stoppages and issuances was the catalyst for the bull market.

However, Carter has an alternative theory in the efficient markets hypothesis (EMH), which states that asset prices reflect all available information on that asset.

When applied to Bitcoin, the EMH argues that the price of Bitcoin will already reflect all relevant information on supply and demand, making it difficult to predict whether the asset is over or undervalued at any given time. .

BitMex Research pointed out that there have been not two, but four major cycle peaks, saying:

“But yes it is inevitable that these bullishnesses end at some point, or the length of the cycle increases significantly.”

Bitcoin educator Dan Held commented, “Humans will continue to speculate/gamble. That is the perception.”

Investment analyst Lynn Alden said she expects the space to “remain generally correlated with various measures of global liquidity,” adding:

“There is no firm opinion on 2024, but I would be somewhat surprised if by the end of the combined period 2024/2025 liquidity will not be higher than now.”

Meanwhile, Coinroots co-CEO Dave Weissberger said the Bitcoin network is more than twice as powerful as at its previous peak. He also said that Bitcoin ETFs would open up the asset to anyone with a brokerage account or pension fund.

Additionally, many high-profile investors have increased confidence in Bitcoin, increasing the likelihood of its adoption as “digital gold,” he concluded.

ready for bull market

In a separate post, trader Bob Lucas commented on indicators suggesting that a major uptrend will occur.

He noted that interest rates have peaked, ETFs are about to close and Bitcoin’s four-year cycle has just completed its first quarter. “Acceptance of the asset class is growing,” he concluded.

earlier this week, cryptopotato The report notes that Bitwise has predicted that BTC will reach $80,000 in 2024, and most agree that momentum is back with the digital asset class.

