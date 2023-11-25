Popular crypto analyst PlanB, known for his strong bullish stance on Bitcoin and the stock-to-flow model, took to X to reiterate his optimistic long-term view for Bitcoin. According to the analyst, we could be in Bitcoin’s final days below $40,000.

PlanB called for action based on its analysis of Bitcoin’s real price, as all signs point to a strong rise in the price of Bitcoin soon.

Enjoy Bitcoin Under $40,000 While It Lasts

Bitcoin has outperformed other asset classes in terms of price performance this year. Price data shows that the cryptocurrency has increased by more than 125% this year, and many analysts believe that this rise will not stop any time soon.

Crypto analyst PlanB is also supportive of this continued bullish sentiment. According to their analysis of the Real Value Model, this could be the last chance to buy Bitcoin below $40,000. Real value refers to the average price of all Bitcoins currently in circulation. Some experts argue that this is a better measure of Bitcoin’s value than its current market cap.

Bearish markets are usually characterized by a higher real price of Bitcoin than its spot price. On the other hand, bull markets are characterized by high spot market prices. A look at the actual price shared by the analyst shows that the spot price of Bitcoin is now trading above the total cost price, 2-year realized price and 5-month realized price. If history is any guide, the market value could go much higher from here.

“Enjoy Bitcoin under $40,000 while it lasts,” the analyst said.

Enjoy Bitcoin Under $40,000…While It Lasts pic.twitter.com/MgGD5LfuL7 – PlanB (@100trillionUSD) 24 November 2023

Last chance to buy bitcoin

Bitcoin is trading at $37,687 at the time of writing. According to Glassnode, the actual price of the cryptocurrency is currently around $21,000. When asked if there will be another opportunity to buy Bitcoin cheap one last time, PlanB answered neither yes nor no, only predicting that the cryptocurrency will trade between $100,000 to $1 million around the next halving cycle. Will do.

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at $37.687. Chart: tradingview.com

A predestination The analyst puts Bitcoin around $32,000 to $66,000 during the next halving which is scheduled to occur in April 2024.

PlanB’s prediction matches the overall sentiment surrounding Bitcoin. Mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies is also on the rise, especially as the industry awaits approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US. Bitcoin digital asset investment products have now seen inflows of $1.238 billion year-to-date (YTD), according to the latest report from CoinShares.

The discount on Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust is now -7.31% compared to -48% at the beginning of the year. This increase indicates that institutions are buying into the trust amid rising bullishness. A move to positive percentage would actually push the Trust price above Bitcoin’s spot price for the first time since Q1 2021.

New: Rebate of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust #bitcoin The price is closing rapidly – ​​from 48% to just 7.3%. Smallest margin since July, 2021. Institutions are buying? pic.twitter.com/hDnAM0BxKG – Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) 24 November 2023

Featured image from Pexels

source: www.newsbtc.com