Analyst warns of potential 'rag pull' if spot Bitcoin ETF fails to gain approval in January 2022

analyst Nate Geraci Concern increased about the possibility of the occasion on Sunday Bitcoin BTC/USD exchange-traded fund (ETF) application failed to receive approval.

What happened: Geraci on “Can’t be ruled out, which is why I said close to 100%. That said, that stands by my original pre-Grayscale court victory prediction.”

Geraci was referring to regulatory compliance concerns. Securities and Exchange Commission The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has historically adopted its own approach towards spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Bitcoin crossed the $44,000 mark for the first time since 2021. There is a sense of optimism among traders that the SEC will eventually approve the submitted ETF application. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investments And 21 shares, black Rock And fidelity to truth among others.

ETF approval from the SEC will be a huge boost to the crypto industry which is still recovering from the FTX exchange collapse in 2022.

why it matters: Last week, the current Chairman of the SEC, gary genslerSpot in an interview with CNBC hinted at a possible change in the SEC’s stance towards approving Bitcoin ETF applications.

Gensler revealed that the SEC is actively reconsidering its approach to recognizing Bitcoin ETF applications based on the decision made by the courts of the District of Columbia. He added, “And as you may know, we have rejected many of these applications in the past, but the courts here in the District of Columbia took that up. And so we are taking a fresh look at it based on those court decisions.”

In the last 24 hours, 86,064 traders were liquidated, with the total liquidation amount amounting to $166.08 million. The most significant single liquidation order occurred on Bitmex, involving $10 million worth of XBT-USD.

