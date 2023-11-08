Analyst Warns of Crypto Market Turmoil: Could Bitcoin See a 20% Drop in Value? - Zenger News

An analysis of the overall open interest of all cryptocurrencies, except Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), indicates a risk of price downside, according to CryptoQuant’s JA Martunn.

Martun’s Analysis One metric cites the stock currently at a high of $13.8 billion, which could be a harbinger of market turmoil.

Martun suggests that historically Bitcoin’s value has declined by at least 20% whenever this metric crosses the $12.2 billion mark.

🚩Red Flag: Bitcoin To Top Soon? This chart displays the overall open interest of all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin. Historically, whenever this metric exceeded $12.2 billion, it resulted in a minimum 20% decline in the price of Bitcoin. Currently, the metric is registered at… pic.twitter.com/PGALzu3sBU – Maartun (@JA_Maartun) 6 November 2023

CryptoSlate’s James Van Straten also observed a significant increase in open interest in Bitcoin. This term refers to the total value in US dollars of all open futures contracts. Currently, this figure is remarkably high, with open interest representing 435,000 BTC – with a market cap of over $15 billion.

Photo by Kanchanara/Unsplash

This increased market activity could be an indicator of a change in investor sentiment or the adoption of defensive strategies amid market uncertainty.

Highlighting institutional engagement, van Straten points to the CME exchange, a hub for such investors, which recently reported a record open interest amount of 105,380 BTC contracts, valued at approximately $3.68 billion. . This number is followed by crypto exchange Binance (CRYPTO: BNB), whose open interest is approximately 113,500 BTC.

The intersection of Martun’s warning and Van Straten’s comments reflect a broader pattern of increased participation and possibly speculative activity in Bitcoin futures.

The market’s reaction to these developments can be more accurately predicted at forums such as Zenger News’ Future of Digital Assets conference on November 14, where experts will gather to predict and plan for the future of digital assets in a constantly evolving financial landscape. Are there.

