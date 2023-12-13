Analyst warns against excessive expectations ahead of Bitcoin spot ETF approval bitcoinist.com

Top Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seifert has expressed his concerns amid ongoing speculation about massive capital outflows if a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) is approved.

Bloomberg Analyst on Bitcoin Spot ETF Inflows

There is growing optimism that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will soon allow spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Along with the anticipation is speculation that if a Bitcoin ETF is approved, it could see inflows of up to $100 billion.

Because of this, James Seifert has publicly warned traders against having such expectations. According to the analyst, he believes this estimate is an exaggerated estimate of demand. He then highlighted that such a vast volume could take years to record.

Seifert stressed that it is “excessive” to predict such flows into the market, especially in light of the fact that gold has been in the market for some time. He further explained that despite gold being present in the US since 2004, the value of the asset in the country is $95 billion.

The Bloomberg analyst’s warning came in response to top mathematician Fred Kruger’s post about a potential $100 billion inflow into Bitcoin from X (formerly Twitter). In an X post, Krueger explained how Bitcoin reached its all-time high (ATH) of over $69,000 in 2021, thanks to $10 billion of inflows.

Furthermore, he asserted that with BTC receiving inflows of $100 billion, the price of the crypto asset could increase by as much as 10 times. He then made a rough calculation that if BTC is at $50,000, then with that price an inflow of $100 billion would reach 2 million BTC.

Nonetheless, he said that this is a small supply, so the price will have to increase to match the demand for the digital asset. He further explained that it will be difficult to obtain these 2 million BTC as the top holders of the asset are unwilling to sell their assets.

Multiple ETF applicants meet with SEC

A recent report shows that several ETF applicants have recently held meetings with the US regulator. Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seifert highlights that approximately 4 different issuers have met with the SEC regarding their BTC filings over the past few days.

BlackRock met with the regulatory watchdog for the third time in as many weeks, according to the analyst. Meanwhile, other issuers such as Grayscale, Fidelity and Franklin met with the SEC last week.

Furthermore, Seifert highlighted that both the Trading and Markets Division and the Corporate Finance Division participated in each of these meetings. He also said that these two divisions will be responsible for deciding when the 19B-4 and S-1 will be approved or denied.

However, the US regulator is expected to make a decision on BlackRock’s application by January 15, 2024.

