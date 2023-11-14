Analyst Suggests Ethereum Bulls Could Push Price to $3,100

The second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH) has seen a significant increase in price in the last month. The recent rally in the crypto market with the involvement of BlackRock has pushed ETH to its year-to-date high of $2,139.

Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin and altcoins

According to market data provider Kaiko, ETH has outperformed BTC and many altcoins in recent weeks, signaling a shift in market dynamics.

Kaiko’s report highlights how ETH struggled to regain momentum last year, despite successful upgrades like The Merge in April.

However, when BlackRock filed for a spot ETH exchange-traded fund (ETF), the sentiment around ETH changed dramatically, causing a reversal in the ETH to Bitcoin (BTC) ratio.

The impact on the market was substantial, sending ETH prices above $2,000 for the first time since April. Additionally, daily spot trading volume reached $7 billion, the highest level since the collapse of FTX.

The ETH ETF narrative provided further momentum to the ongoing rally as an improvement in global risk sentiment and a decline in US Treasury yields.

Altcoin + ETH volume dominance has surged to 60% relative to BTC, its highest level in a year. During bullish rallies, altcoin volume typically increases relative to BTC.

This surge in demand has also led to an increase in leverage, as reflected in the recovery of ETH open interest to early August levels. Notably, BTC open interest declined last month due to liquidations on Binance, resulting in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) overtaking Binance as the largest BTC futures market.

Additionally, ETH funding rates, a measure of sentiment and bullish demand, have reached their highest level in a year, indicating a significant change in sentiment. In November, the 30-day volatility of both BTC and ETH increased to 40% and 50% respectively, following multi-year lows of around 15% during the summer months.

Crypto expert predicts ETH breakout

Famous crypto expert Michael Van de Poppe believes that ETH is on the cusp of a significant breakout. According to Van de Poppe, if Ethereum manages to overcome the important resistance level of $2,150, it could signal the end of the bear market.

Drawing a parallel with Bitcoin’s crucial $30,000 barrier, Van de Poppe suggests that breaking this level could pave the way for a substantial rally, potentially taking Ethereum towards the $3,100 to $3,600 price range. Could.

However, Ethereum is yet to touch the $2,150 resistance line, as it faces a pre-existing hurdle in the form of the yearly high at $2,139. This pivotal level has halted the cryptocurrency’s bullish momentum, acting as a strong resistance.

As a result, Ethereum has been consolidating in a narrow range between $2,050 and $2,100 for the past three days.

The coming days will reveal whether Ethereum can overcome its immediate resistance levels and establish a consolidation above them. Alternatively, it could suffer a similar fate to Bitcoin, which failed to surpass the $31,000 level for more than seven months before reaching its current trading price of $36,000.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com