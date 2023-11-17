Analyst: Spending in New Mexico schools isn’t significantly increasing student enrollment

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is spending more on education, but analysts told lawmakers at a recent Legislative Finance Committee meeting that it hasn’t led to the increase in student performance they had hoped for. “Nearly $6 billion we’re better off investing in our public education system, and we have zero to show for it,” Sen said. George Munoz (D-Gallup)

According to LFC analysts, while money in education has increased, student enrollment has decreased by about 1% each year for the past few years. “Given the demographics and projections we’re hearing, we don’t see this improving even in the near term,” said Sunny Liu, principal fiscal analyst at LFC.

Among all students, reading proficiency increased a few percentage points from last year to 38%. Mathematics remains stable in the mid-twenties. One problem that is still troubling the school system is students not coming to class. “The number of persistent absenteeism, or 10% absence from school, has increased significantly since the pandemic and it still remains very high, especially for at-risk groups or mostly homeless students,” Liu told lawmakers. ”

In a separate presentation, lawmakers also learned about the challenges of special education in New Mexico. About 68,000 students statewide, or one in five, are in special education for learning disabilities, giftedness or both. “However, increased state funding for special education has not commensurate with improved student outcomes and New Mexico remains in the bottom third of states in terms of special education efficiency,” one expert told LFC.

The state also has a shortage of 260 special education teachers, largely due to the inability to attract existing working teachers with multiple licenses to teach special education. Statewide, the high school graduation rate is approximately 76%. Experts said 1,900 more students, or an average of more than 50 students per school, need to graduate to meet the national average.

“What are we going to do to move the needle? Sen said, we are going to graduate 19 hundred more children. Munoz. The legislature has taken steps in recent years to raise student performance with initiatives including higher pay for teachers.

