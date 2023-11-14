Analyst Sets Bullish Outlook for Ethereum: Investors Are Turning to Everlodge

Ethereum (ETH) has broken out of the downtrend and may now head towards higher highs. Marcus Thielen, head of research at Matrixport, published a report noting the bullish outlook for this crypto.

Furthermore, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is also moving upward in value, and Everlodge (ELDG) may soon reach new highs. Today, we’ll look at their on-chart data to see how far they could rise.

Will we see an increase in the price of Ethereum (ETH)?

Ethereum (ETH) may soon experience a price surge, as it has recently broken out of its downtrend. Based on Marcus Thielen, revenues for the ecosystem are bottoming out. This could indicate tradable lower levels for the Ethereum crypto.

Over the past week, the Ethereum crypto traded between $1,800 and $2,200. Furthermore, over the last 30 days, the value of the crypto has increased by 32%.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and its price outlook

Shiba Inu (SHIB) also attracted significant attention. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at around $0.00000887, up 8% over the past 7 days.

Furthermore, Shiba Inu is up 25% over the past month, indicating a massive shift in the bullish direction. Analysts are now optimistic about the future of Shiba Inu, and this is evident based on its on-chart movements.

Everlodge (ELDG) Will Redefine How Investors Think About Real Estate Investing

Apart from Ethereum and Shiba Inu, Everlodge is also getting a lot of attention. This is an upcoming market that can completely change the way investors and traders approach the real estate market. In other words, traditionally, investors have required millions in upfront capital to gain access to these investments.

For example, a luxury property in Miami may cost $7,000,000. However, the Everlodge platform will mint each asset as an NFT. In this way, they are divided into 70,000 pieces worth $100 each. As a result, anyone can now access this asset class.

As the value of assets increases, so do NFTs. Rental properties also provide investors with passive income. Currently, ELDG is offered at only $0.023. However, at Step 7, it will increase to $0.025.

Visit Everlodge

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; It is written by a third party. CryptoPotato does not endorse or take responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy or other materials on this page. Nothing in this should be considered financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to independently and carefully verify information and conduct their own research before associating with any company or project mentioned. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the sponsored content above.

Readers are also advised to read CryptoPotato’s full disclaimer.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

Source: cryptopotato.com