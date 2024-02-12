Analyst says 'surprising' Microsoft's valuation is twice that of energy companies despite generating half the cash flow - Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation MSFT has recently jumped Apple To become the most valuable global corporation, thanks to the massive adoption of artificial intelligence by the software giant. As the stock gathers steam, investors have to consider the question of whether an AI-induced surge is justified.

What happened: Based on Friday’s closing price of $420.55, Microsoft has a market capitalization of $3.125 trillion. Macro strategist and Crescat Capital partner otavio costa shared a graphic on Thursday comparing Satya Nadella-Leadership of the company’s market cap as well as its free cash flow generation for energy companies.

The analyst said Microsoft’s valuation is almost twice that of energy companies in the S&P 500 index, while it generates half the free cash flow of these companies.

He described the statistics as “disturbing”.

why is it important: Free cash flow is an important financial metric, especially from a liquidity perspective. Profits often do not provide a realistic picture of a company’s financial position and can be easily manipulated by including non-cash items.

In contrast, cash flow paints a realistic picture of the cash available to the company, which is important for day-to-day operations and capital investments. This metric is especially important in the current high-interest rate environment, as companies need adequate liquidity to avoid relying on high-interest debt, which can result in heavy interest service burdens.

Microsoft has grown free cash flow over the past few years, although the metric flattens out in 2022 and remains stable through the first quarter of 2023. Since then it has been continuously increasing.

Energy companies operate in a capital-intensive industry and have seen free cash flow generation slow. Production efficiency and lower capital expenditure following the pandemic boosted energy companies’ free cash flow, he said.

Capital spending trends are likely to reverse in the near-to-medium term as a resurgence in oil prices this year provides energy companies with the wherewithal to increase spending. This is likely to result in a reduction in free cash flow.

While Microsoft’s valuation is debated, the stock may continue to rise, as analysts expect the AI ​​bubble to last for the next three to five years. Co-founder of Deepwater Asset Management gene munster That said, he still believes “we are at the beginning of a 3-5 year technology phase that will end with an AI bubble.”

Microsoft integration OpenAI Generative language in many of its business areas could put it at the forefront of the AI ​​revolution. Therefore, investors would be willing to give a premium valuation to the company’s shares.

The concept of growth stocks confirms this fact. Investors trade in these stocks in the hope of huge profits in the future which can lead to massive capital appreciation.

Microsoft ended Friday’s session up 1.56% at $420.55According to Benzinga Pro data.

