Analyst says spot Bitcoin ETF will be a 'bloodbath' for crypto exchanges

While the crypto community eagerly awaits the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States, some analysts are warning that it could potentially lead to unwanted consequences for cryptocurrency exchanges. Is.

Many industry observers have predicted that a spot BTC ETF could begin trading as early as 2024, a scenario that, when combined with Bitcoin’s upcoming block reward halving expected in April, believes Blockstream CEO Adam Back. That BTC could reach $100,000.

Bitcoin supporters like Jan3 CEO Samson Mo have said that the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US could see Bitcoin reach $1 million in the next “days to weeks”.

But according to ETF Store president Nate Geraci and Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the forecast for centralized cryptocurrency exchanges is not as optimistic.

Once approved, a potential spot Bitcoin ETF in the US would be a “bloodbath” for cryptocurrency exchanges, Geraci wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Dec. 17.

According to Geraci, retail spot Bitcoin ETF buyers and sellers will benefit from built-in institutional trade execution and commissions. Retail users of crypto exchanges, on the other hand, will get “retail trade execution and commissions,” Geraci said, emphasizing that they will need to improve to compete with spot Bitcoin ETFs.

There’s going to be a bloodbath for crypto exchanges… – Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) 18 December 2023

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas emphasized that the cost to trade on the spot Bitcoin ETF will be 0.01%, which is the average fee for an ETF trade.

In contrast, trading costs on exchanges like Coinbase reach up to 0.6% depending on the cryptocurrency, transaction size and trading pair.

Balchunas believes that once approved, the spot Bitcoin ETF will create more price competition in the crypto industry, drawing investors’ money away from exchanges that spend heavily on advertising their services at events like the Super Bowl. Spend cash in.

“If they launch an ETF it will be the last ‘crypto Super Bowl,’ because ETFs are a very slim, difficult industry and some of these crypto exchanges were kind of selling populism and making a lot of money on their really high fees. Were earning,” he said. In an interview with industry journalist Laura Shin in September 2023.

Historically, Coinbase has earned most of its revenue from transaction fees. In 2022, Coinbase earned $2.4 billion in transaction fees from institutional and retail investors, which was 77% of its total net revenue of $3.1 billion. The company is working to cut its reliance on fees, however, and is actively diversifying revenue streams into other income-earning services like subscriptions.

