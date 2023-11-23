Analyst Says Ethereum Is Seeing ‘Systemic Buying’, What This Means

A CryptoQuant analyst has identified a significant systemic buying trend in Ethereum, suggesting an increasing flow of strategic investments into the blockchain network.

Maarten Regterschot, a crypto market observer and a contributing analyst at CryptoQuant, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to publish a systemic buying trend he has seen in Ethereum. The analyst has presented a chart that shows that one or more investors are engaging in Time Weighted Average Price (TWAP) buying on Ethereum futures.

The linear increase in open interest in Ethereum suggests that there has been systemic buying of ETH assets for an extended period of time, Regterscott said. He revealed that approximately $700 million has already been added to the market.

“Someone is buying TWAP on Ethereum futures. This linear increase in open interest indicates systematic buying over a period of time. $700 million has been added so far,” Regterschot said.

Systematic buying in this context involves crypto investments made at regular and periodic intervals. TWAP on the other hand is a measure of the average price of an asset over a specific time period.

This systemic buying trend indicates increasing demand for ETH by investors in the long term. This trend also matches the latest Ethereum developments in the crypto sector, including the increasing applications on Ethereum Spot ETF and its possible approval by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The analyst has not disclosed information about the motives behind this systemic buying of Ethereum. However, this development could be a potential bullish catalyst for Ethereum (ETH).

ETH price keeps the $2000 mark

The price of Ethereum has seen several increases over the past few months, with the cryptocurrency finally crossing the $2,000 mark. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of Ethereum is up 2.3% at the time of writing and is trading at $2,062. Although its overall market capitalization has declined by 23.31%, the cryptocurrency has been seeing a fair amount of growth in price recently.

As the potential approval of an Ethereum spot ETF by the US SEC next year looms, many investors are currently holding onto their crypto assets as they prepare for a potential upside move. Several optimistic price projections have also been made for the ETH token. Some analysts have predicted that the cryptocurrency will see its price reach $2,250 if it manages to overcome several resistance levels.

