Analyst says Elon Musk behaved like a 'little child' and was 'almost in tears' on Tesla's 'terrible' earnings call

Financial analyst Kevin Paffrath criticized Elon Musk’s comments on Tesla’s recent earnings call.

He said Musk blamed economic factors for the EV maker’s struggles rather than “coming up with a plan.”

Tesla’s third quarter results fell short of analysts’ expectations.

It is now clear Tesla’s third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday Didn’t go exactly as expected.

CEO Elon Musk recently treated financial analyst and YouTuber Kevin Paffrath like “a little kid.” told Yahoo Finance. He also described the call as “terrible” and said Musk was “almost in tears” at one point.

“It’s pathetic for a leader to be whining about the economy and making plans,” said Paffrath, who has nearly 1.9 million subscribers on the Meet Kevin YouTube channel and owns Tesla stock.

Paffrath pointed to Musk’s comments Tesla’s Gigafactory in Mexico For example. a $10 billion effort, which Musk confirmed this during a meeting with investors in March This will be the company’s sixth and most expensive factory so far.

Musk suggested at one point on the call that he was delaying the factory in light of rising interest rates, making it more expensive to borrow money. “If interest rates remain high or even go higher, it becomes much harder for people to buy a car. They can’t afford it,” Musk said, pointing to the impact on monthly car loan payments.

But Paffrath criticized Musk’s response, saying the Tesla CEO was “scared”, and suggested Musk should negotiate a better deal with the Mexican government or potentially “advertise in higher income areas.” ” Paffrath previously called on Tesla to promote its products among non-fans.

“We need to know that there is light at the end of the tunnel, rather than listening to CEOs who complain, which is not really providing that path,” he told Yahoo Finance.

Kevin Paffrath takes aim at Elon Musk’s comments on Tesla earnings call. Meet Kevin/Youtube

Tesla reports weaker than expected third quarter results, Earnings per share and revenue of $23.35 billion both fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Shares of the EV maker fell 15% last week, valuing the company at $664 billion, but the stock is still up 96% this year.

Paffrath isn’t the only analyst to criticize Musk’s performance on the call. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives It was described as a “mini disaster”. In which a “cautious Musk” focused on higher interest rates and tempered expectations around the Cybertruck.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment outside normal business hours.

