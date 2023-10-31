According to leading analyst Michael Van de Poppe, Bitcoin is projected to reach $50K in the coming months. Its recent strong performance has provided a catalyst for massive market optimism among both analysts and investors.

Meanwhile, revolutionary mining solution Bitcoin Minetrix ($BTCMTX) has raised $2.8 million in its presale and has analysts projecting a 10x profit after launching on exchanges.

Bitcoin price set at $50K before halving

In a recent X analysis, Michael Van de Poppe said Bitcoin is likely to rally, finding resistance at $38K, but then rising to $50K before the Bitcoin halving in April 2024.

He believes that Bitcoin will trade sideways for a long time before making a new all-time high (ATH).

The Bitcoin halving is an event hard-wired into the Bitcoin code that occurs every four years and reduces in half the amount of BTC rewards awarded to miners. This creates a notable discrepancy in supply and demand and has historically led to crypto bull runs.

Van de Poppe also noted that after reaching $45-$50K, there will be a pullback towards the mid-$30K range before another rally towards $50K.

In another tweet, the analyst noted four retests of its current resistance, each of which is displaying decreasing volatility, indicating increasing weakness from sellers.

The tweet said resistance is likely to be broken, and Bitcoin will “take liquidity higher from higher highs.” Essentially, this means that the analyst expects a lot of short sellers to place stop losses in this area, which will impact if Bitcoin breaks out.

Van de Poppe says it’s “very reasonable that we’ll see $36.5-37K.”

However, he also highlighted liquidity below the $33K support. If it breaks the support, the opposite may happen as the market will turn bearish.

without paying attention, The spirit of Michael Van de Poppe is extremely bullish, recently stating that those still around have survived the bear market and “the years ahead will be a blessing.”

Still, while Bitcoin is supported by a 47% surge to $50,000, several leading traders are estimating that Bitcoin Minetrix could see a 10x surge (900%) following its exchange launch.

Stake-to-mine Bitcoin Minetrix rises over $2.8 million in revolutionary mining use case

With Bitcoin mining playing such a central role in the price of Bitcoin, it’s no surprise that a new revolutionary solution is gaining unprecedented presale traction.

Bitcoin Minetrix is ​​a stake-to-mine platform that enables users to mine Bitcoin by staking $BTCMTX on its Ethereum-based protocol.

The project is running a presale, allowing users to buy $BTCMTX at $0.0113 for a limited time. However, it is set to increase by 10% at each pre-sale milestone, so investors should be on the lookout to get the best price.

So far, the presale has generated a whopping $2.8 million in one month, indicating widespread interest from the community.

Bitcoin Minetrix enables anyone to mine Bitcoin with an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask. This is in sharp contrast to traditional Bitcoin mining, which requires technical expertise, specialist hardware and significant overhead costs.

Its simple but valuable use case has led analysts like Jacob Burry to predict 10x gains after its IEO.

Meanwhile, well-known YouTuber Michael Wrubel gave his 310K subscribers several reasons to be bullish on Bitcoin Minetrix.

Still, as the pre-sale is selling out and its price is set to increase in two days, those who want to secure the best price should act quickly.

