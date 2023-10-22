Analyst Says Bitcoin Daily Chart Is Signaling Imminent Selloff

Popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez has painted a negative picture of Bitcoin’s potential price trajectory within the next 24 hours. In the last day, the leading cryptocurrency rose 0.7% and briefly traded above the $30,000 mark. However, Martínez believes that the crypto market leaders will soon lose all these recorded gains and will experience a price decline until a certain condition is met.

Analyst calls $31,560 an important area for Bitcoin traders

On Sunday, Ali Martinez made a post on X in an attempt to evaluate the formation of a possible head-and-shoulders pattern on the Bitcoin daily chart. Generally, such patterns indicate that market bulls are struggling to drive the price of an asset to a higher value.

Martinez says that indicators on the BTC daily chart are pointing to an upcoming price decline within the next day. For example, he noted that the TD Sequential indicator, which is designed to identify potential points of trend reversal, is showing a green 9 candlestick, which can be interpreted as a potential sell signal.

There is a lot of discussion about a possible head and shoulders pattern formation #bitcoin Daily Chart. Let’s analyze it! $BTC The daily chart indicates a possible sell signal emerging tomorrow based on the TD Sequential indicator flashing a green 9 candlestick. Not to mention,… pic.twitter.com/h7CiwRFcHb – Ali (@ali_charts) 22 October 2023

Experienced crypto analysts also point to the Relative Strength Index RSI, another indicator aimed at spotting trend reversals. Martínez said BTC has crossed the RSI 74.21 on the daily chart, which is known to prompt a “sharp” price retracement since March.

However, Ali Martinez has provided a section for his latest price prediction. The analyst said that BTC could survive this upcoming selloff, but only if the token closes its current daily candlestick above the $31,560 price mark.

At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $29,960, up 11.6% over the past week. Meanwhile, the daily trading volume of the token is currently up by 18.25%. With a market cap of $584.38 billion, Bitcoin remains the world’s most valuable crypto asset.

Investor confidence in Bitcoin is increasing

In other news, there is a growing high level of confidence in Bitcoin at the moment. Recent data from IntoTheBlock revealed a significant increase in long-term Bitcoin holdings, as 80% of circulating BTC have not been moved from investor wallets over the past six months.

Recent data shows that long-term Bitcoin holdings have increased. Now, 80% of Bitcoins are in wallets that have been held for more than 6 months. A clear indicator of growing confidence among holders!

pic.twitter.com/YjfJIpBX51 -intotheblock (@intotheblock) 20 October 2023

Additionally, a crypto analyst with the username Slim Daddy also shared that the total balance of BTC owned by hodlers, i.e. investors who have held Bitcoin for more than a year, recently stood at 13.45 million Bitcoin. Has reached new heights.

The analyst believes that Bitcoin’s continued accumulation has been the driving force behind the token’s strong price performance despite several turbulent events in the market. The first cryptocurrency continues to make headlines in 2023 with a staggering 70% gain since the beginning of the year.

BTC is trading at $29,913.04 on the hourly chart. Source: BTCUSDT chart on tradingview.com

