Analyst says Bitcoin could suffer a ‘supply shock’ as available tokens hit their lowest level since 2018 and a potential ETF is likely to provide a demand shock.

The supply of Bitcoin available for trading on crypto exchanges is at its lowest level in five years.

This, along with the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, could lead to a supply shock, one analyst said.

Amid ETF optimism, Bitcoin hit $35,000 earlier this week, its highest level in 17 months.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization may face a shortage of liquid supply, especially with the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF poised to boost demand.

The amount of Bitcoin tokens available to buy and sell on crypto exchanges has dropped to 2.3 million, the lowest since April 2018, according to Glassnode data. This is down from 2.6 million a year ago.

“To me, this is a sign of a potential supply shock,” Matt Weller, global head of research at Forex.com, told CoinDesk TV on Thursday. “Essentially, there is not a lot of Bitcoin actively liquid in the market that is available for trading.”

Bitcoin balance and Bitcoin price on exchanges CoinDesk, Glassnode

Supply shortage could lead to another surge in Bitcoin prices. Earlier this week, Bitcoin reached $35,000, the highest since May 2022, on hopes that a spot Bitcoin ETF will soon get regulatory approval.

Such an ETF would increase demand for Bitcoin, further reducing the limited supply.

“With low supply in the market, it only takes a small surge in demand — as we’ve seen with speculation around ETFs — to really push the price up sharply,” Weller said.

Contributing to the constrained supply is that millions of Bitcoins are held by original “die hard” crypto investors. Weller estimates that approximately 3 million Bitcoin tokens have not been traded in 10 years.

But if the price of Bitcoin rises, it could relieve supply, prompting some investors to sell.

Unlike a regular currency, Bitcoin was designed to have a finite supply, capped at 21 million tokens. There are currently 19.5 million tokens in circulation.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com