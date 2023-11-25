Analyst says a big increase in the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) is about to happen

Over the past week, DOGE, along with other cryptocurrencies, suffered significant price declines following reports of US enforcement action on the world’s largest exchange, Binance, and the company’s CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Notably, according to data from CoinMarketCap, DOGE recorded a cumulative price loss of 6.85%, one of the largest declines in the past seven days.

However, there have been some positive developments regarding the meme coin, which indicate that investors may soon register significant price gains.

DOGE Records Transactions Worth Over $100,000 – Price Rise Imminent?

According to Martinez, this development reflects growing interest in DOGE from major institutional players as well as crypto whales, meaning the first meme coin could be poised for a price increase soon.

#dogecoin , There is a significant increase in $DOGE Transactions continue to reach new highs, exceeding $100,000 last month. This increase indicates growing interest #Doge From institutional players and whales, potentially getting ready for a significant price increase. pic.twitter.com/UpxVkfu9hW – Ali (@ali_charts) 23 November 2023

Providing more insight into this positive trend in the DOGE market, blockchain analytics firm Santiment reported that 121 new wallets holding more than 1 million DOGE have been created in the past month, calling it “a sign of big money interest.”

Santiment noted that Dogecoin recently recorded its largest increase in activity from inactive wallets, which points to an upcoming reversal of the token’s price trend, which is currently negative.

Dogecoin co-founder is behind the surge in DOGE transactions

Explaining the driving force behind increasing Dogecoin transactions, the token’s founder Billy Marcus, alias Shibetoshi Nakamoto, pointed to the introduction of Ordinals and Shitcoins.

This information was revealed in a separate post on X in response to a crypto enthusiast who highlighted a “parabolic” trend in the number of transactions on the Dogecoin network.

Ordinals and Shitcoins Using the Doge Blockchain – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) 24 November 2023

DOGE ordinals, popularly known as “doginals”, are similar to Bitcoin ordinals. They are known as the DRC-20 token standards, which allow users to mark information on the smallest individual units of Dogecoin, i.e. Shibs.

With the DRC-20 standard, DOGE users can now create non-fungible tokens (NFTs) supported by the Dogecoin network. Apparently, this has led to a significant increase in transactions on the Dogecoin network.

While this growth marks an increase in network adoption, which may attract investors, the increase in transactions is also accompanied by higher network fees, which may drive away network users.

At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.078 with a 0.4% gain in 24 hours. Meanwhile, its trading volume increased by 13.20% and was valued at $374.16 million.

DOGE is trading at $0.0775 on the daily chart. Source: DOGEUSDT chart on tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com