Analyst Reveals Why Ethereum Is Underperforming Bitcoin

Ethereum is notably underperforming Bitcoin through this latest rally. According to a CryptoQuant analyst, here’s why.

Ethereum net taker volume has been mostly negative recently

in a new Post On X, Martun, community manager at CryptoQuant Netherlands, explained what “net taker volume” is looking like for Ethereum.

Net buyer volume here is an indicator that tracks the difference between buyer’s buying volume and buyer’s selling volume on the Bitcoin futures market.

When the value of this metric is positive, it means that the taker’s buying volume is currently dominating the taker’s selling volume. Such trends suggest that buying pressure may be strong in the market currently.

On the other hand, negative values ​​may indicate the presence of bearish sentiment among investors, as selling pressure outweighs buying pressure.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in 30-day moving average (MA) Ethereum net taker volume over the past few years:

It seems that the metric’s 30-day MA value has been close to the neutral mark in recent days Source: @JA_Maartun on X

As shown in the above graph, Ethereum net taker volume has been mostly negative over the past few months, meaning that sentiment around the asset remains bearish.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, has enjoyed a period when buyers’ buying volume has exceeded buyers’ selling volume, as shown by the chart shared by the analyst a few days ago.

The indicator’s 30-day MA value has been beating over the past few weeks. Source: @JA_Maartun on X

Most notably, Bitcoin’s net buyer volume is quite positive right now, indicating strong buying pressure present in the market. Not surprisingly, BTC’s sharp rally has coincided with these positive values ​​of the metric.

No such buying pressure currently exists on Ethereum. Martun believes this is why the price of ETH has been performing significantly worse than BTC recently.

Ethereum still hasn’t touched the highs it set at the beginning of the year

Ethereum’s underperformance against Bitcoin is easily visible in the year-to-date chart of the asset.

There has been some growth in ETH during the last month. Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

At the same time that Bitcoin saw its rally due to extremely positive net taker volumes, Ethereum also saw its rise. However, this rise has not been as rapid as that of the native cryptocurrency, as ETH is still trading around $1,800, which is significantly below the peak of around $2,100 set by the asset in April.

Not only has Bitcoin topped $31,000 in July, but it has done so in spectacular fashion, as it is now trading above the $34,000 level, which is quite high.

If Net Taker volumes are anything to go by, the second-largest cryptocurrency may continue to underperform compared to the largest cryptocurrency as long as investor sentiment around it remains negative.

