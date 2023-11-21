An analyst has highlighted how Chainlink is breaking out of a bullish flag right now, which could signal a rally towards $20.

Chainlink is currently avoiding the bull flag pattern

in a new Post On X, analyst Ali pointed to a breakout that could form in the LINK price chart. The relevant technical pattern here is the “bull flag”, which, as its name suggests, resembles a flag mounted on a pole.

This pattern is formed when the price of an asset undergoes a pullback and consolidates inside a zone after seeing a sharp rally. The initial trend acts as the “pole”, while the parallel trend lines of the consolidation zone form the “flag”.

The length of the flag (the distance between parallel trendlines) is always at most half the length of the pole. If it is not, the pattern is not a bull flag.

Inside the flag, the price feels resistance at the upper line and support at the lower line. A successful break out of the resistance zone generally indicates that the asset is ready to continue the initial uptrend.

According to the analyst, the chart below shows such a pattern forming for Chainlink.

The bull flag pattern that LINK’s price is displaying right now. Source: @ali_charts on X

As shown in the graph, Chainlink was previously consolidating as a bullish flag, but with the recent bounce, the asset has broken the pattern.

When Ali shared the chart, LINK was trading just below the $15 mark. The analyst noted that a retest of the breakout zone, around $14, may be coming soon.

The cryptocurrency has indeed made such a retest since then, as its price has seen some declines. Ali believes that the price can reach the $20 mark by continuing the already ongoing bullish trend. From the current asset price, such a jump would result in profits of about 42% for Chainlink.

It remains to be seen whether the bull flag pattern holds for the cryptocurrency this time and whether the bullish trend returns.

LINK has seen a rise of 185% in the last month

Despite the asset’s recent decline above the $16 mark, its returns for the last 30 days are still incredible, as they currently stand at a whopping 85%.

The chart below shows how the asset has performed over this period.

The value of cryptocurrencies has increased during the last few weeks. Source: LINKUSD on TradingView

With such huge returns, Chainlink has naturally outperformed other top assets recently, and it is no surprise that the cryptocurrency has also significantly improved its position on the market cap list.

It looks like LINK currently has a market cap of around $7.9 billion. Source: CoinMarketCap

Featured image from Shutterstock.com, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com