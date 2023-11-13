Analyst explains how Bitcoin halving cycle could turn $5 to $130,000

Famous crypto analyst Plan B notes that those who trade around the Bitcoin halving cycle get better returns than those who buy and hold.

The trading giant noted that most of Bitcoin’s price rise has occurred around the last three halvings. At the same time, BitMex founder Arthur Hayes noted that geopolitical unrest could also fuel the rally.

Bitcoin Halving: A Strategy to Turn $5 into $130,000

Traders participating in the crypto market around Bitcoin halving events alone could have recorded returns of up to 2,500%.

Occurring approximately every four years, Bitcoin’s price historically increases significantly as the rate of new BTC issuance is reduced by 50%. This increase in scarcity provides a strategic window for astute investors to take advantage of substantial returns from Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Stock-to-Flow Model. Source: PlanBTC.com

According to Plan B’s stock-to-flow model, traders should buy Bitcoin six months before the halving and sell it 18 months later. This approach aims to take advantage of Bitcoin’s cyclical patterns to capture significant price increases around Bitcoin’s halving while bypassing subsequent bear markets.

Bitcoin wins in times of geopolitical uncertainty

Additionally, BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes suggested that buying Bitcoin during geopolitical uncertainty and war could be a strategic move for a crypto trader.

According to Hayes, Bitcoin has demonstrated resilience during conflicts such as the Ukraine and Russia war and the Hamas and Israel conflict and has outperformed traditional assets such as long-term US Treasury bonds. For context, the price of BTC is up 26% since the start of the war in Palestine, while TLT, the long-term US Treasury bond ETF, is up only 3%.

“The smartest trade is going long crypto. There is nothing that has outperformed growth in central bank balance sheets like crypto,” Hayes said.

Bitcoin vs TLT Returns. Source: Bloomberg

Hayes also noted that Bitcoin’s price performance suggests that it is a potential hedge against uncertainties associated with geopolitical tensions. Therefore, Bitcoin has been a reliable indicator of the health of the fiat financial system during these situations.

“Bitcoin has proven to outperform bonds in times of war. Even if there is early weakness, I will buy the dip,” Hess concluded.

