Analyst details potential BEAM price volatility

According to a popular YouTube crypto analyst, the price of Beam (BEAM), the native cryptocurrency of the Beam Gaming Network, has seen significant unpredictability in recent days.

In a video posted on the Cryptoworld YouTube channel on November 20, the analyst reported that BEAM had seen its price increase by 11% in the last 24 hours before falling back. However, the analyst believes that BEAM is poised for another leg up after forming a head and shoulders pattern on the technical charts.

The crypto analyst believes that Beam is on the verge of a major price movement based on technical analysis. He said the beam has formed a head and shoulders pattern, which from a technical perspective suggests a crash is imminent.

The analyst estimates that Beam price will drop from its current level of $0.0093 to a target of $0.0083 within the next 3-4 hours. Analysts advise traders to “short it and print money like a machine” to take advantage of this impending price drop.

The analyst’s price target represents a significant downside from current levels. He suggested that traders take short positions and “print money like a machine.”

BEAM is the native cryptocurrency of the Beam gaming ecosystem, created and governed by the Merit Circle decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). The network aims to bring developers and gamers together to shape the future of blockchain gaming.

The BEAM token serves multiple purposes on the network. It serves as a gas token to pay for transactions and interactions with smart contracts. BEAM also gives holders the power to govern Merit Circle DAO.

The analyst’s BEAM price target comes amid growing excitement around blockchain gaming. However, extreme volatility highlights the risky nature of cryptocurrency investing. Traders should exercise caution and only risk capital that they can afford to lose.

