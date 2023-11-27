Analyst claims Bank of England will give 'modest' upgrade to UK GDP after Autumn Statement

The Bank of England could give the UK economy a “modest” upgrade following the impact of the Autumn Statement, a leading analyst has predicted.

At last week’s fiscal event, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled £18 billion of fiscal easing, the majority of which came from tax cuts.

In a surprise move, Hunt cut the National Insurance rate by two percentage points and also made the entire cost of capital investment permanent.

Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist at Deutsche Bank, said the MPC would see “meaningful upgrades to their government spending assumptions, particularly in 2024” as a result of the policies.

“This would result in a modest upgrade to the Bank’s growth projections (particularly for 2024), all things being equal,” he added.

The Bank predicts almost zero growth over the next two years, while, despite the steep decline, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) expects the UK to grow by 0.7 per cent next year and by 1.4 per cent the year after that.

Focusing specifically on the measures announced by Hunt last week, the fiscal watchdog forecasts a “modest increase” of 0.3 percent in output over five years.

Speaking last week, Richard Hughes, chairman of the OBR, said, “0.3 per cent doesn’t sound like a lot, but it is one of the biggest growth upgrades we have ever made to policy in our forecasts”.

He added, “It is really difficult to accelerate the growth rate of this country.”

While the bank may raise its expectations in its next forecast in February, the market now has less confidence that rate cuts will begin in the first half of next year.

Raja said the Autumn Statement has “raised the bar for a H1-24 rate cut” while analysts at Capital Economics expect the government’s fiscal policy to push back the first rate cut even further.

“The near-term boost to the economy from the new tax cuts may mean inflation is slightly higher than otherwise. This supports our view that the Bank of England will not cut interest rates by 5.25 per cent until the end of 2024,” he said.

