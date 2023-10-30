Analyst cites weight-loss drugs in Krispy Kreme downgrade

The popularity of prescription drugs with a direct or indirect benefit for weight loss has led a Truist Securities analyst to downgrade Krispy Kreme Inc.’s stock and share price.

Analyst Bill Chappell wrote in an investor note Monday that he is moving the stock from “Buy” to “Hold,” and his 52-week share-price target from $20 to $13.

Krispy Kreme opened trading Monday at $12.87 and with a 52-week share price range of $10.21 to $16.22.

“Our call is based on the belief the current GLP-1 overhang on packaged food stocks will not dissipate for six to 12 months, if not longer,” Chappell said.

Semaglutide imitates a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which prompts the body to produce more insulin and makes a person feel satiated, according to an Oct. 16 article in Scientific American.

Among the most prescribed GLP-1 drugs focused on chronic weight management are Saxenda and Wegovy. Among the drugs that treat diabetes with a side benefit of weight loss are Victoza and Ozempic.

The drugs have been determined to average between a 5% and 15% body weight reductions.

“We believe the (packaged-food) stocks will be stuck in a holding pattern at best with strong potential for additional multiple contraction as the initial impact of GLP-1 use becomes more apparent,” Chappell said.

Chappell said that “to be clear, we have NO IDEA what the impact of GLP-1s will be on overall food consumption, but we believe it is way too early in the cycle for anyone to have an accurate estimate.”

“That, in our opinion, is the problem. Similar to what we witnessed 15-plus years ago with the rise of Atkins diets, to low carb diets, to ‘carb avoidance,’ investors largely avoided companies impacted by a mega trend until the impact was fully evident in the respective results.”

Chappell said investors in Krispy Kreme and other packaged-food companies should pay close attention to their third-quarter net-income and revenue results. Krispy Kreme is scheduled to report before the stock market opens Nov. 9.

“Ironically, it would be better for Krispy Kreme and other food stocks if GLP-1 usage was already impacting 3Q23 results so investors could start to make forecasts of how it will impact the business in 2024 and 2025.”

“Compounding this issue, top-line growth for most food companies has primarily been driven by price over the past two years.

“We believe it will only feed into the GLP-1 narrative as pricing benefits recede and overall sales growth decelerates in the next few quarters.”

Chappell summed up his note by saying that “again, we believe in the Krispy Kreme model.”

“We continue to believe that it can gain share in the worldwide indulgent snack category over the next few years.

“However, we have a difficult time recommending the name at least until the GLP-1 wave has started to form.”

SHP weight-loss coverage

In another ripple effect related to the weight-loss drugs, the State Health Plan’s board of trustees on Thursday postponed until January a decision on whether to end insurance coverage.

Instead, the board agreed to a temporary moratorium on members starting on those drugs beginning Jan. 1 — one of five coverage options presented to the board by SHP staff.

The postponement decision came as the open enrollment period for SHP-eligible individuals closed Friday.

The primary reason why the board chose to delay is that they asked SHP staff to present more research on analyzing short- and long-term costs and benefits for members. Staff said “long-term use studies on these weight loss medications are not yet available.”

Board member Dr. Kerry Willis said before the decision to postpone that “there’s got to be a better way than an indiscriminate ‘we’re not going to cover it at all.’”

The board’s next meeting won’t be held until late January.

The SHP is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services and is self-funded. It covers nearly 740,000 teachers, state employees, legislators, retirees and their dependents. The state treasurer’s office oversees the plan.

The board was told that as of August, there were 23,215 SHP members who use the drugs for weight loss, up from 2,975 in August 2021. Those 23,215 members represent about 3% of the overall SHP membership.

The average age of a SHP member using a weight-loss drug is 47, though the user range is listed as ages 12 to 83.

The increasing cost of those weight-loss drugs has prompted state Treasurer Dale Folwell to urge the board to end insurance coverage in order to put the SHP in better financial balance.