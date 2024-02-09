Analyst: 100% to 200% rise expected after Bitcoin reaches $50,000

David Krueger, a crypto analyst at X, thinking Bitcoin (BTC) will rise by 100% to 200% within five months, driven primarily by fear of missing out (FOMO) if the coin breaks above $50,000.

Will Bitcoin break above $50,000 and rise to $100,000?

Citing Tom Lee’s historical analysis, Krueger believes that FOMO is typically activated when Bitcoin trades above a price level “more than 97% of its historical days.” Lee is a co-founder and researcher at Fundstrat.

Noting the development in the monthly chart, the analyst notes that this price point sits at $50,000, a key psychological level that bulls have failed to surpass since the rally since mid-November 2023.

Accordingly, if Lee’s analysis and analyst claims hold true, BTC prices are likely to move higher in the coming sessions. However, it is unclear when BTC will surpass this $50,000 level, paving the way to $100,000 and even $200,000 five months after the decisive breakthrough.

At the time of writing, BTC prices are stable and rising. The coin is trading above $46,500 and is likely to rise to a high of around $48,700 in January 2024. Still, whether the current uptrend will generate excitement, possibly creating FOMO, is yet to be seen.

Looking at Google Trends data and organic searches related to Bitcoin, interest is waning. Data shows that the number of people searching for Bitcoin in the United States has declined and is at levels seen at the beginning of 2021. Nevertheless, around that time, Bitcoin prices started moving higher, eventually rising to $69,000.

Halving and Spot ETF Issuers Are Loading More Coins

While another analyst says FOMO appears to be elusive at spot rates offer A different perspective. In response to Krueger’s viewpoint, the analyst noted that the intense interest in Bitcoin historically comes about six months after halvings, which have lasted up to 18 months. This phenomenon and stagnant or increasing demand create a supply-demand imbalance that can cause prices to rise.

Bitcoin will halve its miners’ rewards in early April 2024. This is an event that could support bulls, setting the stage for more gains as analysts anticipate.

The coin could also head higher given the pace at which Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers have been buying BTC over the past few weeks since the product was approved in mid-January 2024.

With more coins being loaded by Wall Street players like Fidelity, BlackRock, and other crypto firms like Bitwise, BTC will likely become more scarce than after previous halving events.

Feature image from iStock, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com