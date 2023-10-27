Analysis: World Series or not – viewership is baseball’s big problem

Major League Baseball’s World Series is upon us, and I can’t help but think how little most of my friends care.

You see, when I was a kid, the World Series was a big deal and over 20 million people tuned in to watch the average game every year.

Today, baseball is nowhere close to being America’s top sport. It’s not even our second favorite game to watch. Baseball has been pushed to third place among all adults, and its ranking among young Americans is so low that it is being beaten by eSports.

This year, World Series viewership will likely not exceed 10 million — or half what it was 30 years ago. It certainly won’t come close to the approximately 30 million to 40 million who watched the Fall Classic during the late 1970s and 1980s.

Part of the trouble that’s plaguing baseball is also troubling television: Streaming and cable are dividing audiences. However, those issues don’t tell the whole story.

If you look at this World Series schedule, there are no games on Sunday, which would give teams an off day to travel. This is not a coincidence or a mistake.

Baseball is actively trying to avoid going against the NFL. Pro football is a ratings powerhouse that baseball doesn’t want to lose.

More than 24 million people nationally tuned in to watch the Week 7 regular season game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. -David Uillit/Getty Images

In the seventh week of the NFL season, more than 24 million people tuned in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Los Angeles Chargers – the second game in a CBS doubleheader – while nearly 35.1 million tuned in to watch the two other nationally telecasts on NBC and Fox. Came for. NFL broadcasts Sunday games.

It’s very different from when I was a kid. Football will survive the Sunday night matchups with the World Series because people will be interested in the game with the bat and ball.

In those years the regular Sunday night matchups in football were moved to Thursday nights, otherwise there would be no games. Today, the NFL is so big and confident that their ratings won’t drop that they’ve added Thursday Night Football to the regular football schedule – and averaged about 9.8 million viewers for the Week 7 clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints. Plus, they’re probably not wrong.

The changing of the television guard lines matches up well with what we’re seeing in the polling. Consider a recent Washington Post poll that asked Americans about their favorite sport. Baseball followed at 9%, behind football (34%) and basketball (12%).

This is one of the lowest percentages ever recorded for baseball, and well below the 30% of Americans who said it was their favorite sport to watch in the mid-20th century.

It’s even worse for Americans who consider themselves sports fans.

Baseball is tied with soccer at 9%, which barely registered in the polls 20 years ago and whose popularity is unlikely to wane after the likes of Lionel Messi move to MLS. This classic American sport is barely ahead of motor racing as a sports fan’s favorite sport.

Lionel Messi’s arrival in MLS certainly isn’t going to help baseball’s viewership problems. -Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

But motor racing doesn’t symbolize baseball’s biggest problem. Instead, baseball’s issues can be best understood by comparing them to another event taking place at this time: the League of Legends World Championship. If you were like me before I wrote this, you had no idea what would happen. He Is the championship.

Many young readers will recognize League of Legends – one of the most popular eSports titles and video games in the world – and its Season Championships as one of the most popular global eSports tournaments.

For those who don’t know, competitive video gaming – or eSports – is exactly what it sounds like: people compete against other people in video games. Competitors can earn millions of dollars in salaries and sponsorships and even mandatory military service exemptions for winning tournaments.

The LoL World Championship first took place in 2011 with eight teams over three days and has since expanded to a 22-team competition over a month of play for the 2023 edition, taking place in South Korea, the spiritual home of esports. Is.

The 2022 Grand Finals between Korean teams DRX and T1 set a new record for peak viewership, with over 5.1 million concurrent viewers tuning in across multiple platforms, surpassing the previous year’s total of over one million additional viewers .

To put that in perspective, an average of nearly five million people attended baseball’s two league championship series this year.

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship Finals between Korean teams T1 and DRX had a peak viewership of over 5 million. -Josh Adelson/AFP/Getty Images

Those high ratings for just one particular title in eSports represent a sport that a lot of young Americans enjoy.

Indeed, for adults aged 18–29, the ranking of the most popular sports to watch in the Washington Post poll was as follows: football (20%), basketball (17%), competitive video gaming (14%), soccer ( 13%), baseball and auto racing (7%).

I can’t honestly say I’m too surprised that only 7% of young adults said baseball. This is what has been happening in Washington Post polling for the past few years.

What was even more shocking was that the number of e-sports on America’s entertainment doubled. This was the first time the Post or any surveyor even asked me about watching eSports in the context of other traditional sports.

The big question going forward is whether baseball can regain any real relevance with young adults. After all they are the future.

And finally, in an age when so many different forms of entertainment are vying for attention, even younger people may not find it easy to engage.

Create an account on CNN.com for more CNN news and newsletters

Source