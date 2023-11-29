Analysis: Will COP28 bring us closer to a global carbon market? , News

ITMO Trading and Implementing the Mechanism 6.4

While Article 6 ITMOs are already traded globally, credits generated under its 6.4 mechanism (also known as A6.4ER) are still awaiting regulations and a centralized registry. Negotiations on these details will continue at COP28.

6.4 Countries participating in the Mechanism are also required to develop a national institutional framework and a designated national authority to evaluate and coordinate projects. By 15 November, 65 countries had prepared the necessary framework and shared their designated mandates with the UNFCCC Secretariat.

There are currently 137 pilot ITMO trading projects. For example, Switzerland and Singapore are purchasing ITMO from countries such as Ghana, Peru and Thailand. These projects range from climate-smart agriculture to electric-car manufacturing. The largest number of such collaborations is underway in Ghana, while Suriname is currently issuing ITMO credits through forestry projects.

For a pilot project to start trading, it must be authorized by the host country, and it needs to establish specific mitigation outcomes. Three pilot projects have received declaration of authorisation.

In a move that could see it become an international carbon trading broker, Japan established a joint crediting mechanism. It is planned to be used as a bilateral trading platform for ITMOs, in which Japan would purchase ITMOs from developing countries and then trade them on the open market. Japan had engaged with 28 countries including Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Mexico through this platform. In contrast, China and the US have not yet taken any action regarding Article 6.2 and ITMO.

Despite the initial business, there are some ambiguities that need to be resolved at COP28. For example, Article 6 dictates that ITMOs can only be used for current national climate plans (known as Nationally Determined Contributions or NDCs), which will mostly expire in 2030. This means ITMO supply could dry up and there could be less liquidity and pricing disruptions in the carbon market.

Other barriers to the expansion of ITMO trading include the associated credit risks, reporting and authorization details for private sector entities involved in ITMO transactions and the lengthy bilateral agreement process outlined by Article 6.2.

The COP28 talks may resolve some of these ambiguities but it is likely to take some time for ITMOs to be widely traded.

The Article 6.4 mechanism faces even more hurdles before its credits can be traded. The basic elements have been established, but the technicalities of which activities can generate credits, the required practices and safeguards, and the environmental criteria related to emissions avoidance and carbon removal all remain to be finalized.

Linking Article 6 to existing carbon markets

ITMO and the 6.4 mechanism are global platforms for emissions trading, but they are not the same as an integrated global carbon market. Until Article 6 trading mechanisms can realize such a market, the Paris Agreement proposes to incorporate existing emissions trading systems (ETS) to temporarily bridge the gap.

ITMOs require quantitative units to link them to the already existing ETS. For example, the unit of ITMO can be defined as one ton of carbon dioxide equivalent. However, this would mean that each ETS would need to change its framework to ensure that adopting ITMOs would not effectively increase the overall cap on emissions credits.

As a leader in ETS capacity building, the EU will be exploring how to do this with Switzerland: both have already linked their ETS, but now Switzerland has started purchasing ITMOs which it also trades. Wants to do. Switzerland’s ITMO purchase opens a new frontier in ITMO trading through the ETS and may challenge the associated market rules.

With ITMO trading and the 6.4 mechanism still being developed, existing ETS are likely to dominate carbon trading in the short and medium term. ETS are growing rapidly: they cover 17 percent of global emissions, and jurisdictions with functioning ETS now account for 55 percent of global GDP.

Operating since 2005, the EU carbon market is the longest-running and most active regional ETS, covering about 38 percent of the 30 countries’ greenhouse gas emissions. This is one of the highest prices per tonne of carbon, around US$80.

In the US, state-level markets such as California’s cap-and-trade program and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative in the Northeast have emerged in the absence of a national ETS. As a prime example of linking sub-national ETS internationally, California’s program was officially linked to Canada’s Quebec cap-and-trade system in 2014.

African countries have expressed interest in carbon markets. For example, in 2017, UNFCCC delegates formed the West African Coalition on Carbon Markets and Climate Finance, covering 16 countries. At COP27 in 2022, the African Carbon Market Initiative was launched to promote voluntary carbon markets on the continent.

Latin American countries such as Colombia, Chile and Brazil are also experimenting, and Mexico began conducting an ETS pilot in 2020.

China’s national ETS is the newest but already the largest in the world, covering more than 40 percent of Chinese carbon emissions. Officially launched in 2021 and covering the entire power generation sector, China intends to expand its national ETS to cover more sectors. Meanwhile, China is running eight provincial pilot ETS covering other industries.

Building a worldwide ETS network

Linking ITMO trading with existing regional and national carbon markets will not happen soon – the mechanism created by Article 6 still needs refinement before linking. The quickest route to a unified global carbon market could be an ETS network, but it would be difficult to build without undermining the sustainability of each individual ETS.

China is actively exploring how to internationalize its carbon market and two options have emerged. The first would be to mutually recognize carbon allowances and allow circulation between markets. It offers the most seamless yet challenging integration; Such a high level of market coordination is not yet possible because the rules and – most importantly – prices are diametrically opposed. For example, the EU’s ETS sets the carbon price at around US$80 per tonne while China sets it at around US$10.

Another option for China could be to open its national ETS to foreign capital. Some of its provincial ETS have already enabled this possibility. For example, in October 2022, the Shenzhen ETS completed its first allowance trading with foreign investors in Singapore and Hong Kong. However, national ETS are still discussing the rules needed to facilitate foreign investment.

China is currently exploring such options through collaborative research. For example, the China-California Carbon Market Joint Research Program was launched in September 2021. Several countries – mainly Western ones – are planning to research carbon markets linking up with China.

Nevertheless, China still needs to ensure proper national functioning before pursuing too many international contacts. As China’s special envoy for climate change Xie Zhenhua advocated in 2018, “We have to do good work in our country, study how to establish and increase the scale of this market, and Then this matter should be promoted globally.” Similarly, in 2021, Xie called for more work on domestic carbon-market pricing and configuration before going global.

Ahead of COP28, China is making efforts for greater coordination between its national ETS and other sectors. Yet, rising geopolitical tensions threaten to weaken cooperation. Relations between China and the West have become strained due to the Sino-US trade war, rising nationalism and the war in Ukraine. While China is actively engaging with all countries ahead of the COP, it has clearly focused on energy transition coalition-building among developing countries in the global South. This South-South approach reflects China’s general approach towards global negotiations at UN fora.

As a result, China is unlikely to seek unified leadership at COP28 with carbon market leaders from the global North. Instead, it will negotiate with the global South as a bloc. This would not help – and could even weaken – efforts to integrate the Article 6 market mechanism with the existing ETS network.

Indeed, there are no active plans among the major players of Europe, the US and China to bring about an integrated, global carbon market using the Article 6 toolkit at the UNFCCC level. This bodes well neither for a productive COP28 nor for the future of global carbon markets.

Source: www.eco-business.com