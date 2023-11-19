Analysis Voters should take Trump seriously and literally. The stakes are very high.

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

The headline on the cover of the latest issue of The Economist magazine is not short on words: “Donald Trump is the biggest threat to the world in 2024.” The alarm is double. First, that the former president could win the election next November; And second, what can he do if it happens.

Presidential elections are often tied to many things. The economy will be a factor for most voters in 2024. For many, immigration will be second. Abortion will also remain a motivator. President Biden’s record will certainly be a consideration, as will the incumbent’s age and perceptions about his ability to lead the country for the next four years until he turns 86.

But the Economist focuses its attention where it needs to be, which is on the former president — what he did during his first term, including what he did to help incite the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and , most importantly, how far he has come since then, both rhetorically and concretely, to preview what a second term might hold.

The Economist summarized why Trump’s victory in 2024 could be materially different from his first victory in 2016. The editors wrote, “Trump’s second term would be a watershed moment in a way that the first was not.” “Victory will confirm his most destructive tendencies regarding power. His plans will face little resistance. And because America voted for him knowing the worst would happen, his moral authority would decline.

Trump has openly talked about a second term as a time of retribution, when he would weaponize the Justice Department to go after his opponents. The Washington Post recently reported that he had identified individuals he would target for investigation, several of whom worked in his administration. Those cited in the article include former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, former Attorney General William P. Barr and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley was involved. He has also talked about going after Biden and his family.

Seven years ago, journalist Salina Zito, who had become Trump’s countryman, after listening to several voters, coined an expression that later became known in many establishment circles when she defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016. Why there was shock and surprise: “The press, he wrote, “takes him seriously, but not seriously.” “His supporters take him seriously, but not really.”

How to take everything Trump says literally is a good question. He is a performance artist who lives in the present. He knows how to shock and provoke his opponents – and he includes the press. Does he mean what he says?

Another question is how much attention should be paid to it. Should every absurd statement be plastered on the front pages of traditional media websites and commented upon endlessly on cable roundtables? Or should these be ignored as just another attempt to attract attention?

There is no simple answer to any of these questions. But on the other half of Zito’s formulation, there is no comparison between 2016 and 2024, or at least there should not be. Taking Trump seriously, as the Economist does in its new issue, is a necessity — for the press, certainly, but also for all Americans who care about the future.

Trump’s followers are dedicated and a large portion of them are extremely loyal. These supporters stick by his words, even if they don’t take them literally, and follow him wherever he goes politically. A new survey by The Washington Post and Monmouth University of Republican primary voters in New Hampshire not only shows Trump has the lead over his rivals for the party’s nomination, but also shows the extent to which his supporters favor him. .

Trump leads the GOP field in New Hampshire with 46 percent support and his rivals are far behind. 80 percent of his supporters say they will definitely vote for him in the January 23 primary election. Of all likely primary voters, 41 percent say they would be excited if he became the nominee, double or more than enthusiasm for any of his rivals. When Monmouth asked this question in 2016, 26 percent said they would be excited about leading their incoming ticket.

A majority (55 percent) of these likely primary voters say Biden won the 2020 election “because of voter fraud,” and among that group, 72 percent are supporting Trump. None of Trump’s rivals are in double digits among those refusing to vote. It’s another sign of how Trump’s lies have infected the party and a worrying sign that voters will likely embrace whatever direction he moves in the future.

At this point, there is little drama about the outcome of the Republican nomination contest. Although this may change, it’s worth keeping an eye on Trump as a potential candidate. Attention may be given to rivals such as former United Nations ambassador and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and, because he could be a force in New Hampshire, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

But it is not the only or main focus of attention in a campaign year that is different from Trump’s previous campaigns. Considering Trump as a potential candidate means focusing more on who he is, who he has become, and who he could be if re-elected.

The Post reported in May about Trump’s “deepening radicalization.” The article states that their position “has become even more extreme; “His tone is more confrontational.” In recent days, both The Post and The New York Times have published stories about what policies and actions Trump might pursue in his second term, ranging from using the Justice Department to go after enemies and the executive branch. Including comprehensive immigration crackdown.

Two leaders of Trump’s re-election campaign — Susie Wills and Chris LaCivita — sent a statement last Monday attempting to distance the former president from the substance of such stories. The statement said some of the reporting is based on work by think tanks that are favorable to Trump, and others not directly associated with the campaign, although the stories are also based on things Trump has already said. Are.

“These reports regarding specific personnel and policies for the second Trump administration are entirely speculative and theoretical,” he wrote. “Any personnel lists, policy agendas, or government plans published elsewhere are suggestions only.”

He felt it necessary to issue such a statement, perhaps the reason being that Trump does not like other people to speak for him. But it also highlights the extent to which they should recognize that paying more attention to the potentially radical policies being discussed means more potential damage to Trump’s chances of winning a second term.

No matter what his campaign advisers say in a statement, Trump himself is not shying away from some of what has been written about a possible second term. In an interview on Univision days after The Post’s story suggested Trump could use the Justice Department to go after opponents, the former president confirmed that yes, he would do so if returned to office. Can.

The former president and the current president are headed for a very close election. Voting in the states will decide who wins the Electoral College majority, with Trump now getting a slight lead. These surveys should be read with caution, given that there is still a year to go, most voters have not fully participated in the general election and it is impossible to predict events over the next nine to 12 months.

Since Trump faces four criminal indictments charging 91 felonies, this could be as much courtroom drama as campaign rallies and ads. If that happens, how will voters process the conviction?

Trump’s rhetoric has become more extreme; This is language associated with authoritarian leaders of the past. The latest and most provocative incident came during a Veterans Day speech in New Hampshire, when he said this: “We pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists and radical-left thugs who live like insects. .Our country lies, steals and cheats in elections.”

Those words quickly echoed across the country and beyond, reported by news organizations and repeated over and over again on cable television. Should what he said be taken neither literally nor seriously, or has it crossed the Rubicon that, with the upcoming election, it is necessary that they be taken Both Really and seriously?

