Analysis-US banks, private equity firms compete to finance debt-backed deals

By Saeed Azhar and Tatiana Bautzer

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wall Street banks are raising billions of dollars to regain their footing in lending to companies in debt-backed deals after giant private equity and asset management firms swung into business over the past two years.

US banks reduced lending to low-quality corporate borrowers in 2022 as the Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates. Rising borrowing costs also derailed deal markets, especially for transactions based on high levels of debt.

Credit markets improved after the Fed halted its monetary tightening late last year, encouraging banks to return to leveraged finance, using their own capital and external institutional money to expand private credit businesses. .

The broader $1.5 trillion syndicated loan market has already seen a revival this year, according to Chris Long, founder and CEO of Palmer Square Capital Management, a Kansas City-based credit manager. Bankers estimate that the direct loan market is about half the size of the syndicated market. Private equity firm KKR has made a bid to buy healthcare technology firm Cotiviti Inc. from Veritas Capital. The growing competition to finance a potential deal highlights overlapping relationships in the era of private debt. KKR, the leading contender to buy a 50% stake in Cotiviti, is in talks with both a syndicate of banks and a group of private creditors to finance a transaction that could value Cotiviti at $10 billion to $11, sources familiar with the matter said. Will be between billion dollars.

One of the sources said KKR is leaning towards a syndicate of banks to finance the deal. KKR declined to comment.

Meanwhile, private loan companies are entering activities once dominated by regional banks. Expanding their lending business beyond financing deals, investment firms have entered consumer lending and real estate.

PacWest Bancorp sold a $3.54 billion lender finance portfolio to asset manager Ares Management last year. KKR acquired a $373 million portfolio of prime auto loans from Synovus Bank and a $7.2 billion portfolio of super-prime recreational vehicle (RV) loans from a unit of BMO Financial Group.

The markets for syndicated loans and private loans “are going to converge and look more similar over time,” said Kevin Foley, global head of debt capital markets at JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. lender.

“This is not new to us,” Foley said. “We are agnostic, we want the right solution for our customers.”

JPMorgan Chase has set aside $10 billion of its capital for private lending, but that could grow significantly depending on demand, said sources familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified discussing financial details. done. It has also received inquiries from potential partners seeking to inject private capital to fund the loans, and the bank is making deals, one of the people said.

“Private debt continues to grow as you see more and more private equity firms choose that route to finance their deals,” said Long, who in January opened a business development company focused on credit.

The amount of financing will be determined by mergers and acquisitions, and whether participants can agree on prices, said Foley at JPMorgan.

“We see the gap between buyers’ and sellers’ expectations narrowing, but this will also depend on confidence about the state of the economy,” he said.

direct lender

In the syndicated loan market banks compete with direct lenders, including private equity firms and others.

“Direct lenders have grown to the level where they can legitimately compete with syndication banks for the largest deals,” said Greg Olafson, global head of private credit at Goldman Sachs.

Goldman has been active in private lending for nearly three decades, mostly through its asset management arm, which pools clients’ money and lends it out for returns. It aims to raise $40 billion to $50 billion in alternative funding this year, with a large portion of the total going to private debt.

Goldman raised $23 billion in private debt last year, and its wealth and wealth unit manages $110 billion in private credit funds.

According to Anna Arsov, global head of private debt and financial institutions at Moody’s Investors Service, because investors and wealth managers play a larger role in lending, potential risks may be obscured because they are not as strictly regulated as banks.

“Transparency is important, and we would like to see more information about funding, on which balance sheets these credits are booked, and portfolio performance,” he said. “It would be useful to compare defaults in the private loan sector with those in publicly syndicated loans.”

Direct lending is also fostering new partnerships. Wells Fargo teamed up with private equity firm Centerbridge Partners to create a business focused on direct lending to medium-sized, family-owned and private companies in North America.

“Our first consideration was how do we provide our middle market clients access to another form of financing for their most strategic and transformational transactions,” said David Marks, executive vice president of Wells Fargo Commercial Banking.

“It wasn’t about ‘How do we get into private lending?’ We decided to enter into this relationship with Centerbridge because our customers’ expectations were changing.” Loans from private creditors often trade at a premium to traditional syndicated loans because borrowers take on more risk and the underlying loans are harder to sell to other participants, industry executives and analysts said.

“There has been a persistent premium of several hundred basis points on average for private debt relative to public markets, and it gets tighter as the market gets bigger,” said David Miller, global head of private credit and equity at Morgan Stanley. “

But in the long run, private debt markets will remain more expensive and less liquid than public markets, he said. “There is a limit to the compression of spreads.”

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Tatiana Bautzer; additional reporting by Nupur Anand and Matt Tracy; editing by Lannh Nguyen)

