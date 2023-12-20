Analysis-US and China to remain top credit ratings to watch in 2024

by mark jones

LONDON (Reuters) – The U.S. and China are on downgrade warnings, Turkey is expecting its first upgrade in a decade and Israel faces its first downgrade – with more than 50 elections due – meaning That 2024 could bring significant steps in some sovereign credit ratings.

Next year may start with the highest share of “stable” sovereign ratings in years, but with record debts now due to high borrowing costs, slow growth and multiple wars, the big names are in play.

Moody’s outlook on both the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies, is negative. The rating drop would cause America to lose its only remaining triple-A rating.

Marie Diron at Moody’s said she wanted to see whether Washington could address the threat of a “very steep deterioration in credit affordability” and whether China could prevent its asset and local government debt crisis from worsening.

Fitch, which downgraded the US rating in August, and S&P Global are also keeping a close eye as the November presidential election approaches.

“Many of the factors we pointed to with the (US) downgrade remain in effect,” said Fitch’s Ed Parker. He pointed out that higher interest rates, defense spending and a growing population would all increase US debt levels.

Fitch believes China’s growth rate will fall to 4.5%-5%, but it has also drawn up a “hypothetical stress scenario” where it falls to only 1.5% by 2025 due to property sector and other problems. In India it reaches only 2%.

“There would likely be a rating downgrade in such a scenario,” Parker said, although “we would not expect more than a notch” given China’s broader strength.

Meanwhile, if President Tayyip Erdogan’s new finance minister and central bank chief continue policy reform efforts, and Oman can be raised to investment-grade, Turkey could see its first upgrade in more than a decade. .

Moody’s Diron said Turkey’s local elections in March will test officials’ resolve to keep interest rates above 40%, but if they stay the course and foreign investors begin to return, “this could point to positive momentum.” Will indicate”.

Oman, Panama and Israel

Securing investment-grade status would add Oman’s bonds to global fixed income indexes, something giant pension funds would use like a shopping list and what analysts estimate could lead to an inflow of $3 billion that would defray its borrowing costs. Will cut down.

Oman has been upgraded two years in a row, said S&P’s Frank Gill, adding: “At the end of the day they are still very sensitive to the price of oil but tax revenues as a percentage of GDP are now over 31%. What is remarkable is a resource-driven economy.”

In contrast, Panama appears to be in most danger of falling into the “junk” category as it is going through the painful process of closing one of the world’s largest copper mines, which provides about 5% of its GDP. Does.

Morgan Stanley anticipates a downgrade when the elections are held around May and Fitch looks to be the closest to doing so with a negative outlook at BBB.

“This is where we’re marking some negative developments,” Fitch’s Parker said. “It would definitely be an interesting credit for 2024.”

Italy’s heavy debt will keep it under scrutiny, while Spain, Germany and election-bound Britain still spend at least 4 percentage points more of GDP than pre-COVID.

S&P also expects France to be downgraded to AA. “We are likely to resolve it (France’s rating decision) by the end of 2024,” Gil said. “We are watching to see if they bring additional fiscal reforms,” with debt-to-GDP expected to remain around 110% in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Israel’s war with Hamas may cause its rating to be cut for the first time.

It remains on negative outlook with S&P, while both Fitch and Moody’s have imposed their most imminent downgrade warnings – “Rating Watch Negative” and “Rating Under Review” – meaning both potentially cut in the next month or two. can do.

With Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels now attacking Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea, “there is a huge amount of uncertainty about how long the war will last, or what will happen after that,” Fitch’s Parker said.

S&P’s Gil said Israel’s deficit is now likely to be 5 and 5.5 percentage points of GDP this year and next, although its $200 billion foreign exchange reserves exceed all of its international debt.

“It could definitely go further,” Gill said. “But we are talking about a transition from AA- to A+.”

(Editing by Katherine Evans)

Source: www.bing.com