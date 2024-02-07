Analysis – Uncertainty returns to US Treasury market after Fed, blockbuster data

By David Barbuscia

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Reconsideration over when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates is echoing across the fixed income market, raising risks for those who have seen an explosive rally that could send bonds higher in late 2023. Will continue this year also.

Investors piled money into Treasuries late last year on expectations that the Fed would cut rates in the first quarter of this year, sending government bond prices back from 16-year lows.

Many are now reconsidering those bets after the sharp decline in US jobs and the Fed’s cautious message last week that a strong economy could trigger a surge in inflation if rates are cut too soon. Is. Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury, which move inversely to price, have risen in recent days and are now 20 basis points above December lows.

While investors still expect the Fed to make several rate cuts this year, they are no longer sure when the central bank will start lowering borrowing costs and how far rates will fall. Concerns over the expected increase in bond supply as a result of government issuance are also dampening bulls’ enthusiasm.

“The combination of the jobs number and the Fed press conference has really created a scatter in the potential outcomes,” said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist and head of global bonds at PGIM Fixed Income, which manages $794 billion of assets. “

He believes 10-year yields could reach last year’s high of around 5% this year, down from their current level of around 4.1%.

Futures tied to the Fed’s policy rate late Tuesday gave investors about a 20% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates in March, down from 64% a month earlier, CME Group data showed.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell downplayed expectations of a March rate cut at the end of last week’s monetary policy meeting, saying officials need more confidence that inflation is moving toward its 2% target. He reiterated his views during an appearance on CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the probability of a first rate cut in May has increased to 55% from 37% a month ago. Investors are now short on 2024 by a total of 122 basis points, up from about 150 in mid-January.

John Madziire, head of U.S. Treasuries and TIPS at Vanguard, the world’s second-largest fund manager, said ahead of last week’s Fed policy meeting that he expected 10-year yields to “buy the dip” if they reach 4.25%. “.

“Now we’ll probably start scaling down at 4.25%, on the idea that we could potentially go up to 4.5%, … in a higher scenario for the long term,” he said.

For others, the pullback into Treasuries confirmed suspicions that last year’s rally was overdone.

Spencer Hakimian, CEO of Tolo Capital Management, a New York-based hedge fund, has been reducing investments in longer-term Treasuries in recent weeks and adding to shorter-term ones on expectations the market will remain higher for longer than expected.

“We are more sensitive to the front end of the curve because we believe there is much less interest rate risk there,” he said. For longer-term bonds the risk of higher interest rates reducing the value of the bond’s payments is greater.

Nearly $2 trillion of new US government bonds are expected to be issued this year, which is making investors wary, as many believe yields will have to rise to attract buyers. US fiscal concerns sparked a Treasury selloff in October, and ratings agencies Fitch and Moody’s warned last year about the burden of higher interest rates on state treasuries.

Matt Egan, portfolio manager at Loomis, Sells & Co., believes the 10-year yield will peak at 4.5%, partly due to expectations of larger government issuance.

So far, the rise in yields has not had much impact on stocks, unlike the rise in Treasury yields in September and October. The S&P 500 is up more than 4% this year and is near record highs.

At the same time, many still believe that the direction of travel for rates is low, as long as inflation remains on a soft trend. While Fed officials in December forecast three quarterly rate cuts this year, Powell recently said the forecast was still likely to be in line with policymakers’ views.

Jason Pride, head of investment strategy at Glenmeade, said strong economic data changes the Fed’s timing but not direction.

“That doesn’t mean they can’t cut rates, it just means their pace is a little slower,” he said.

