Analysis: Trump headed to the witness stand as latest polls show him overtaking Biden in key swing states

Former President Donald Trump is set to testify this morning in the New York civil fraud trial against him.

Last month, the former president took a brief stand when Judge Arthur Angoron wanted to hear from him directly, as Trump apparently talked about Angoron’s law clerk — a violation of the judge’s gag order.

The judge briefly halted testimony in the New York civil fraud trial, saying he was “going to hear the case right now” and hearing his first witness: Donald J. Will call Trump.

Angoron asked Trump if he would like to be on the witness stand.

Trump did not hesitate, immediately pushed back his seat at the defense table, stood up and walked into the witness box. Trump, dressed in a blue tie, pinstripe shirt and navy suit, raised his right hand and vowed to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

Trump’s surprise appearance as a witness during the judge’s questioning was also a surprise moment, an unprecedented first for a former president who was convicted four times and now faces the possibility of a criminal trial while running for the White House. have to do. In 2024.

This episode – where Trump’s alleged violation of a gag order by attacking his alleged opponents could, in theory, lead to his imprisonment – ​​serves as a stark reminder of the difficulty he faces navigating the legal realities and courtroom dynamics. The obstacles his campaign rhetoric will have to deal with. ,

Once Trump was on the stand, Angoron donned his lawyer’s hat and began calmly questioning the former president, echoing what Trump had told reporters outside the courtroom just hours earlier.

Trump had said, “This judge is a very partisan judge and sitting next to him is a person who is very partisan – perhaps even more partisan.”

Before the lunch, Trump’s lawyers claimed that his statement was not about the judge’s clerk, but about Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, the witness who was also sitting next to the judge. It was a claim that strained credibility given Trump’s previous attacks.

But Angoron wanted to hear it directly from Trump.

“Who were you talking about,” Angoron asked Trump in the hallway about his comments.

“You and Cohen,” Trump said.

“Are you sure you didn’t mean the person on the other end?” Angoron asked, pointing to his clerk, who was still sitting, with a straight face, just to his right.

“Yeah, I’m sure,” Trump responded.

After additional exchanges, and after Trump took the seat, Angoron said he was fining the former president $10,000 for his comments.

during the first week of testingIn response to a social media post by Trump attacking Engoron’s clerk and showing a photo of him with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, the parties have been asked about their staff. Enacted a gag order to prevent speaking.

Trump was fined $5,000 just last week after his posts were not removed from his website, which his lawyers said was unintentional, and warned that there would be more serious penalties for additional violations – There will even be threats of imprisonment.

Source: edition.cnn.com